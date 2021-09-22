Faf banks on wisdom and experience from Elton and Frans for All Blacks Test

Springbok halfback Faf de Klerk says the experience of Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn will be vital for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Townsville.

Jantjies and Steyn have a combined 109 Test caps and will be significant off the bench for the Boks.

De Klerk says their calmness will be necessary for them in the 100th Test against the All Blacks.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn's experience will come in handy for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Townsville.

READ | Faf hasn't given up on Rugby Championship title, disputes yellow card against Wallabies

Jantjies and Steyn were some of the changes Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made for the 100th Test between the teams.

Jantjies and Steyn bring a combined 107 Test caps to the party, with De Klerk saying the duo played a pivotal role in how they've prepared for the All Black challenge.

"The one thing they've brought, especially in training, is running the show on attack and defence and giving us similar pictures of what we'll face this weekend," De Klerk said.

"They've done this well so we know what to expect this weekend and the experience they bring is going to be immense for us.

"A few more calm heads is never a bad thing and the backs have a few more opportunities to have a go and give their all."

With the Springboks' six-two bench split coming under sharp scrutiny in last week's 30-17 loss to Australia in Brisbane, De Klerk said their presence will allow the starting backs to empty their tank.

"If the tank is empty, we've got a few more changes that we can make and Frans can fit in almost anywhere," De Klerk said.

"Elton can play centre and flyhalf, so he can cover us from there, so the backs have a chance to empty the tank this weekend."

De Klerk said they haven't lost focus with regards to what is required of them, but said they've put themselves under pressure by shifting from what has been working for them from a playing perspective.

"We've strayed away from how we normally play and that maybe put guys under pressure and that led to us forcing errors," De Klerk said.

"That means as the game drivers, we've got the responsibility to play in the right areas of the field and we've put pressure on ourselves.

"We need to be better and we need to step up our game going into this Test and we really want to rectify those errors."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 09:05 (SA time).