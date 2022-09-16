Faf candidly admits concussion experience was 'weird': 'It was tricky to get back to it'

Faf de Klerk has candidly admitted getting back on track form-wise rather than recovering from concussion has been his biggest challenge in the current Springbok season.

It was the experienced halfback's first actual experience of the type of injury.

Nonetheless, De Klerk notes that the stop-start nature of the campaign is actually an opportunity rather than a frustration.

Concussion is a scary thing in any context, but for Faf de Klerk the biggest challenge was simply getting back into his stride following his return-to-play.

The diminutive yet nuggety Springbok scrumhalf was knocked out cold within 34 seconds of the Rugby Championship meeting with the All Blacks in Nelspruit last month, necessitating him having to sit out an entire week without engaging in contact training as per World Rugby protocols.

And even now, more than a month later, he's still playing a bit of catch-up.

"After the concussion, it was a bit weird to get back and getting used to the return-to-play protocol," De Klerk admitted ahead of Saturday's clash with Argentina in Buenos Aires.

"It was actually the first time in my career that I had to go through it. You really want to train every day and give yourself an opportunity to stake a claim for selection.

"Now you're out of that environment for a short period. It's rather tricky, but we're here for a reason and we need to use our chance when you get the opportunity.

"Playing for your country, you only really get one chance."

De Klerk subsequently did start in the the 17-25 defeat to the Wallabies in Adelaide - his substandard showing being further soured by a controversial yellow card after Nic White's theatrics - but didn't play in Sydney and will only feature on the bench this weekend.

Probed on whether his stop-start campaign as well as the general rotation has made it difficult for the No 9s in the group to find consistent form, he was diplomatic.

"We try to keep our weeks as consistent as possible and our training is as such that we don't get 'shot' in game-week," said De Klerk.

"The way we prepare during the week should be sufficient for you to go out and perform at your highest level on a given week. There are some things you can't control on the training field that might happen on match-day, but hopefully a bit of experience will come through in such a case."

Teams: Argentina 15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 12 Matias Orlando, 11 Lucio Cinti, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Thomas Gallo, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Matias Moroni South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Frans Steyn

In fact, if anything, coming on as a replacement provides the experienced halfback with a refreshing challenge.

"We know what our roles are off the bench. There's a lot said to us, especially in my position," said De Klerk.

"I would think my instructions will be very game-specific, it might be to speed up the game or to get a controlling aspect going, whether we're ahead on the scoreboard or chasing. That will depend my way of playing.

"I'm going to have to read the game situation. You're not an injury replacement anymore. You have to play as a substitute as you'd play in the starting line-up."

Kick-off is at 21:10 (SA time) on Saturday.