Five times the All Blacks wiped the floor with the Springboks in the professional era

When the All Blacks choose violence against the Springboks, they've done so in no uncertain terms.

In the professional era, they've put 50 points past the Springboks four times, with diminishing returns from the Boks.

They've also blanked the Boks three times since 1996, with a blob in each decade for good measure.

When the Springboks have beaten the All Blacks, they've generally made heavy weather of the encounter.

On the other hand, the All Blacks have been prone to dishing out hidings to the Boks, regardless of where they play.

With the sides meeting for the 100th time since their first clash at the Carisbrook Stadium in Dunedin on 13 August 1921, Sport24 looks back at five matches where the Springboks were on the receiving end of absolute canings.

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa, North Harbour Stadium, Albany, 16 September 2017

This was a toweling to end all towelings. What made this one rather painful was that the Boks were slowly starting to find their feet under Allister Coetzee. They'd beaten France 3-0 and had two successful outings against Argentina home and away. They drew against Australia in Perth, but that did not ring a lot of alarm bells. What they weren't quite prepped for was an All Black onslaught filled with 'angst'.

The Boks started the game well, but two opportunistic tries from Rieko Ioane and Nehe Milner-Skudder saw the All Blacks surge into a 19-0 lead after 20 minutes. Things went south very quickly as two further tries from Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick saw the All Blacks lead 31-0 at the break.

Things didn't go better for the outclassed Boks, with the game being summed up by Anton Lienert-Brown bouncing Handre Pollard before offloading to Lima Sopoaga for the game's seventh try.

This Test was part of a series of three games where the All Blacks scored 23 tries with only one from the Springboks.

South Africa 15-57 New Zealand, Kings Park, Durban, 8 October 2016

The Boks were on a hiding to nothing in the lead-up to this game. They were horribly bent out of shape from a coaching and playing perspective. With a lack of options at 10, they fell back on Morne Steyn, whose boot was the only saving grace.

That he kicked well in this game was never in dispute, but what remained true was that the All Blacks scored more tries (nine) than the Boks nailed penalties.

Five of those tries came in what was a legendary last 20 minutes where the All Blacks toyed with the Boks to a point where they looked like they were playing shadow rugby.

If Beauden Barrett and Lima Sopoaga were accurate from the kicking tee, things could have been messier. The Boks though had been well and truly pummelled.

South Africa 16-52 New Zealand, Loftus Versfeld, Tshwane, 19 July 2003

Rudolf Straueli had three nadirs as Bok coach. There was the 53-3 Twickenham thrashing of December 2002, there was Kamp Staaldraad and then there was this.

To be fair, the Springboks were proper bottom drawer at this time and they were ripe for the picking by the All Blacks.

Right in the heartland of South African rugby, a ground where the All Blacks have experienced great success, they drove in the dagger with a cold-blooded performance on a sunny Saturday.

They led 22-9 at half-time and only Ashwin Willemse's try spared some of the blushes in what was right royal thrashing.

New Zealand 28-0 South Africa, Carisbrook, Dunedin, 10 July 1999

The All Blacks have often clouted the Springboks, with the 46-25 hammering at Loftus Versfeld in 2006 and the 41-13 battering at Christchurch in 2016 being obvious examples.

This game though stands out for a selection from Nick Mallett in picking an inexperienced halfback pairing in Gaffie du Toit and Dave von Hoesslin.

Fresh from back-to-back defeats the previous year, the All Blacks weren't about to be generous with the Springboks.

This defeat was the first of eight consecutive losses for the Boks in New Zealand, a trend that was only arrested nine years later at the same ground.

New Zealand 55-35 South Africa, Eden Park, Auckland, 9 August 1997

The score may not reflect how competitive the Springboks were, especially with 14 men after Andre Venter was sent off.

However, this result was starting to show the widening gap between the Springboks at the All Blacks in the early stages of the professional era.

The Boks weren't outscored badly from a try perspective. They had five to New Zealand's seven as Carel du Plessis's attacking rugby didn't have the necessary defensive discipline.

That said, this was the first half-century the Boks conceded against the All Blacks, and while the next one was six years in the making, it was a harbinger of things to come when the Boks came apart at the seams.