Flyhalf Faf? Bok stalwart would be more than willing to help out: 'I'd be comfortable'

Faf de Klerk has put up his hand to help the Springboks out should depth in the flyhalf position reach crisis levels.

The diminutive halfback has extensive experience as a pivot at junior level and still occasionally doubles up there at senior level.

The playbook he's required to manage at No 9 at Bok level means he wouldn't look out of place at flyhalf anyway.

Faf de Klerk has bullishly offered the Springboks his services as a de facto flyhalf should the curse in the position reach crisis levels.

While the Elton Jantjies saga has rightly elicited searching questions over the conduct and ethos of team management and the players, a more immediate worry is the perilous state of depth in the No 10 jersey he's left through his departure.

With Jantjies' international future uncertain and both Handre Pollard and Johan Goosen injured, any knock to Damian Willemse and Frans Steyn would be close to apocalyptic.

And if that sounds melodramatic, just remember that the Boks lost two frontline pivots in one half of rugby.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber also noted that the team's tight schedule in reaching Durban from Buenos Aires early next week means that drafting replacements would be extremely tough, especially since none of South Africa's URC 10s were called up to any national alignment camp this year.

Enter the diminutive and nuggety De Klerk.

"I played a lot at flyhalf at school and also appeared there regularly at Under-19 level," said the Boks' stalwart halfback on Tuesday, ahead of the weekend's meeting with Argentina.

"When I reached senior level it obviously became less frequent, but I still did play at 10 for the Lions and Sale.

"I'd definitely be comfortable in such a role. Test rugby is obviously another level, but if the team needs me to play there I would have no objections. It's no issue at all.

"I'd have to practice more intensely, but if push comes to shove, I'll be ready to give it my best shot."

At 1.72m and 80kg, De Klerk is not an imposing presence on the field, yet he's also not all that smaller than Jantjies.

Given that much of his responsibilities at scrumhalf for the Boks mirror that of a flyhalf, he wouldn't look out of place anyway.

Would it also mean that his famed box-kicks will also take a proverbial back seat, especially since the South Africans are showing more of a willingness to diversify their attack?

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Frans Steyn

"It's definitely not parked, we're just trying to make our game a bit more unpredictable. It depends on the flow of the game. Against Australia we really controlled territory well and when we got good field position we were willing to have a crack at the line.

"That's going to be important this weekend too. We want that freedom of being more expressive, so we have to stay out of our own half.

"It also depends on what we see on the field and what the halfbacks and No 15 see as the best option - should we run or should we kick? It all depends on the situation."

Kick-off is at 21:10.