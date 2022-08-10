Former Bok assaulted at nightclub after Mbombela Test

Former Springbok centre Grant Esterhuizen was assaulted at a nightclub outside Mbombela after watching last Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between South Africa and New Zealand.



The 46-year-old Esterhuizen, who played seven Tests for the Springboks in 2000, shared the news on his Facebook page, asking for help to track down the culprits.

He wrote: "Looking for two not so gentle men who took the time on Saturday night to hit me from the side and the back. These individuals belong to a motorcycle club in Nelspruit.

"Short guy with thin facial hair short dark hair. Tall thin fella with dark bushy hair moustache and goatee. The taller guy was wearing blue and black check shirt. Both were wearing motorcycle club cuts. Please help me find these criminals and prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future."

In an interview with Jacaranda FM on Wednesday, the former Lions midfielder shed more light on the incident.

"We were standing outside [the club] and this one guy comes to me and says he feels like he wants to hit me," Esterhuizen told the Pretoria radio station.

"I turned my back towards him and carried on with my conversation and the next thing I got hit really hard from the side. That's pretty much the last of what I can remember."

Esterhuizen said he had tried to defend himself, but was knocked out after getting hit by a helmet.

Luckily, the assault has not caused any lasting damage, beyond headaches and bruises. However, Esterhuizen will consult with an eye specialist this week.

He added that he was not someone who provoked people.

"I'm pretty straightforward. When I have a couple of drinks, I always say I'm a lover and not a fighter.

"This was just one of those random acts of violence. The guys looked like they belonged to a motorcycle club. They were out to hurt someone."



