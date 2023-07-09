1h ago

Share

Foster relishing Springboks clash after All Blacks' Pumas romp: 'There's no better foe'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Damian McKenzie made his mark at 10.
Damian McKenzie made his mark at 10.
Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images
  • All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes a tussle with the Springboks next week is the exact challenge his team needs after a fine start to the Rugby Championship.
  • He's wary of the Boks' focus as their split squad system suggests there's a "clear plan".
  • Foster was pleased with the performance against Argentina, but felt his charges forced things in the second half.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster says a showdown with the in-form Springboks is a challenge his All Blacks need following their 41-12 thumping of Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday in The Rugby Championship.

Foster predicted next Saturday's match against South Africa in Auckland will be "a big one" after the Springboks were equally dominant in their 43-12 defeat of Australia in Pretoria earlier Saturday.

The clash at Auckland's Mount Smart looks set to determine the winners of the Rugby Championship, which is shortened to just three rounds of matches ahead of the Rugby World Cup starting in two months.

The Springboks fielded a weakened team in some positions against the Wallabies, choosing to fly a dozen players to New Zealand early in preparation to face the All Blacks.

Foster expects a blockbuster encounter.

"A big one - it's always big, we love playing South Africa," he said.

"They have taken 10, 11 or 12 players and put them over in Auckland early, so they have clearly got a plan, but our purpose in these first two weeks is to get this group together," he added.

"There is no better foe to play next week."

READ | Kurt-THREE Arendse: Hat-trick hero has Boks beaming after Wallabies win

Foster said his team can't expect to make the same scintillating start against the Springboks as they did in Mendoza, where they crossed for three tries in the opening 12 minutes against Los Pumas.

However, with his team 31-0 ahead at the interval, he was pleased they were able to largely remain "clinical" when Argentina showed some aggression in the second half.

"I thought we got a little bit over ambitious in the final 15 (minutes) and tried to force things, which gave them some free shots at us," Foster added critically.

"It's a bit of a wake-up call -- the first half was great, the second half is probably more of what's to come."

New Zealand fly-half Damian McKenzie was among the standout performers after being named as a surprise starter ahead of Richie Mo'unga.

McKenzie may have done enough to earn another start next week, either as at fly-half or fullback, in what he says will be a big occasion.

"They (Springboks) got off to a great start as well," he said.

"We'll enjoy this win, but it will be nice to get back home and play in front of our home crowd. It's going to be a challenge."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksall blacksian fosterrugby championship
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 15 Jul 23 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Springboks
Springboks
Mt Smart Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 15 Jul 23 11:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
Argentina
Argentina
CommBank Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 29 Jul 23 11:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Melbourne Cricket Ground
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 08 Jul 23
Argentina
Argentina 12
New Zealand
New Zealand 41
Sat 08 Jul 23
Springboks
Springboks 43
Australia
Australia 12
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo