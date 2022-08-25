Frans Steyn tells Bok fans to cool it on the 60m kick talks: 'My knees are becoming sore'

Frans Steyn has cautioned Bok fans not to expect many magical kicking feats from him as his knees "are becoming sore".

The evergreen veteran is back in the national team for Saturday's Test against the Wallabies and will ostensibly have a big role to play with his boot.

He's not concerned about his lack of playing time going into the game, stating it's not something he thinks about in general anyway.

Whether it's a bit of a ruse to lull the Wallabies into a false sense of security or the unfortunate reality of getting older, Frans Steyn has told an expectant rugby public not to automatically assume he'll pop over long-range penalties at will anymore.



The evergreen 35-year-old will be on the bench for the Springboks' Rugby Championship meeting with their hosts on Saturday in Adelaide, naturally suggesting his famed boot will be considered a crucial factor.

Steyn has indeed illuminated some of South Africa's finest overseas victories over the years, like a pressure-cooker conversion for the 30-28 win in Dunedin in 2008 or the two penalties in his own half that helped clinch the 2009 Tri-Nations title in Hamilton.

But some creaking joints are now, apparently, holding him back.

"I really don't practice my kicks during the week anymore," said the customarily frank veteran.

"In my younger days, to be honest, I also didn't do that, but I did train a bit more overall. Now, the knees are sore.

"When I was younger I played mainly wing and fullback and had the opportunity to have a go sometimes with a long-range drop goal or penalty attempt, but now that I'bm in the centres there aren't many chances for that.

"I'm now closer to the breakdowns and tackles. So we'll have to wait and see."

Much like Duane Vermeulen two weeks ago against the All Blacks, Steyn essentially comes into the Bok team "cold", having not played since the end of May when he sustained a hamstring injury in the Cheetahs' Currie Cup campaign.

As a result, some wary observers will be pondering whether he too might be rusty.

However, those aren't doubts plaguing the man himself.

"I don't know when I last played. It was the same last year, and then I got a chance against New Zealand," said Steyn.

"I've always been a player that doesn't look too deeply into this sort of stuff (a lack of playing time). I just want to perform when I get on the field, that's all that matters and hopefully I'll get an opportunity to do that on Saturday."

Kick-off is at 07:30 (SA time) on Saturday.