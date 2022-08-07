Full Marx praises teammates after grand 50th Test showing: 'They make it special for you'

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx dedicated his 50th Test to his teammates after their 26-10 success against the All Blacks.

Marx was voted as the man-of-the-match for a display that simply didn't allow the All Blacks any leverage at the breakdown.

Marx received plaudits from his coaches and the opposing team.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx said while his 50th Test was made special by the 26-10 win against the All Blacks in Mbombela on Saturday, he said he couldn't have done it without his teammates.

Marx made his Test debut against the All Blacks in 2016 and the early part of his career was littered with massive defeats against the old enemy.

As his career has lengthened, this has changed and on Saturday, he, like most of his teammates except for Willie le Roux, Trevor Nyakane, and Handre Pollard, was part of a Springbok side that beat the All Blacks at home for the first time since 2014.

"It was special, but when you [have] guys around you and guys in the squad, it makes it unbelievable," Marx said.

"I don't know how to answer it, but I think the squad is unbelievable because they make it special for you.

"They work hard and I try to do my job to the best of my ability and I think everybody around me contributed to that."

Marx was singled out for particular praise not only by his coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi, but by All Black coach Ian Foster and the captain Sam Cane.

It wasn't just the immaculate lineout work that made Marx stand out in his man-of-the-match performance, but his breakdown work that frustrated New Zealand's continuity.

At times, veteran All Black scrumhalf Aaron Smith could be seen wringing his hands at the ruck when the ball was slowed down.

Marx's final act of the game was a 53rd-minute turnover that led to a penalty. He came off rather gingerly, but he received a rapturous ovation.

His job was done, but Marx said his work is only as good as the assistance he receives from his teammates during the game and when they prepare.

"I don't think it comes naturally. We work on those things through the week and it's the guys around me that put me in the position," Marx said.

"There are guys that make the tackle and put in the hard work for me to get over the ball, so it's not just an individual person getting over the ball.

"There are a whole lot of factors that allow me to come into the game like that. It's not just the guy who gets over the ball."



