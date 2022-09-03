GALLERY | Strong Springbok showing in Sydney overwhelms Wallabies

An injury-hit Springbok team took the pressure off themselves with a 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

The Rugby Championship standings are looking tasty as the Springboks now take on Argentina in the last two rounds, while log leaders All Blacks prepare for the Wallabies.

Debutant Canan Moodie was one of four try-scorers for the Boks as all of Damian de Allende, Franco Mostert and Makazole Mapimpi got in on the action to bounce back from a 25-17 loss to the same opposition last week.

Here's a gallery of some of the action which included heightened tempers from the players.

All images courtesy of Gallo.