GALLERY | Strong Springbok showing in Sydney overwhelms Wallabies

Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
An injury-hit Springbok team took the pressure off themselves with a 24-8 win over the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.
The Rugby Championship standings are looking tasty as the Springboks now take on Argentina in the last two rounds, while log leaders All Blacks prepare for the Wallabies.
Debutant Canan Moodie was one of four try-scorers for the Boks as all of Damian de Allende, Franco Mostert and Makazole Mapimpi got in on the action to bounce back from a 25-17 loss to the same opposition last week.
Here's a gallery of some of the action which included heightened tempers from the players.
All images courtesy of Gallo.
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks (R) has a disagreement with Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Damian de Allende celebrates with teammates. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Makazole Mapimpi after scoring a Springbok try. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
SA fans show their support. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Damian Willemse and Damian de Allende embrace. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Malcolm Marx and Makazole Mapimpi. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Canan Moodie embraces his teammates after scoring on debut. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
