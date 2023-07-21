'Hopeful' Nienaber wouldn't mind pressing Kolisi and Pollard into World Cup action without a warm-up

Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard will be given the maximum amount of time to recover from their injuries before the World Cup in France.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber would even be comfortable not letting them play in any warm-ups because of their pedigree and experience.

Kolisi also played only one competitive game before the 2019 World Cup, only to perform with distinction eventually.

Pedigree is likely to afford Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard the maximum amount of time to be ready for the World Cup.



There's still no concrete indication on when the influential Springbok duo - considered the nexus of the national team's leadership - will be ready for competitive action. This development will have some jittery playing opportunities before the showpiece tournament in France is steadily running out.

Captain Kolisi would always be embroiled in a race against time after injuring his knee during the Sharks' regular season, but a seemingly innocuous calf problem has suddenly rendered Pollard a major doubt.

READ | Nick Mallett | Springboks still on track for France after emotional All Black defeat

Any participation in the Rugby Championship - which will conclude with the Boks' meeting with Argentina at Ellis Park next Saturday - had been dismissed from the outset though now there's significant uncertainty over whether they'll see any action before the opening World Cup match against Scotland on 10 September.

Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber, however, would be more than comfortable sending Kolisi and Pollard "cold" into action, banking on their experience and class to compensate for lack of match fitness.

"Hopefully, they'll make their returns before the World Cup commences, but if there's a possibility that they might only be available near the end of the tournament, we'll need to have a discussion again," he said from the team's base in Pretoria on Thursday.

"The thing with Siya and Handre is that they've repeatedly shown us what they're capable of at international level and that's a fact that counts in their favour when it comes to selection.

"What I'm trying to say here is that you'd probably take those two men to France without them actually having seen any competitive action in the build-up.

"Their respective pedigrees are as such that they've proved themselves capable of slotting in immediately."

Such a course of action would hardly be an unfamiliar one as both men have previously been utilised in such a manner in high-profile series.

"What also gives us comfort is the precedent that Siya was in the exact same position in 2019, where he didn't play until the final warm-up game against Japan," said Nienaber.

"He was then excellent in the World Cup. Handre was the same in the British & Irish Lions series (in 2021) and played an instrumental role in helping us win it. They can start performing immediately."

Yet the biggest hurdle remains the seamless progression of their rehabilitation.

"With regards to the two, I know that I said that they'd be ready for the warm-up against Wales, but that was based on the initial assumption that they were not going to feature in the Rugby Championship," said Nienaber.

"We're hopeful of that time frame. With rehab, you start a process, but it doesn't always go according to plan. There might be excessive swelling out of nowhere or a sudden loss of range of movement.

"Whatever reason, if something like that happens, you go a step back in the process. If everything goes well, hopefully, they'll make the warm-up games.

"I reiterate, hopefully. But you can't predict and manage these things. The one guarantee I can give is that we won't rush them or force them to play if they're not medically cleared.

"Confidence is also hugely important too, it's something they'll need to get out of training sessions. It will be what it will be."