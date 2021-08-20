'I'm bloody angry': Rugby Australia, Sanzaar upset at NZ Rugby after Rugby Championship bombshell

- Rugby Australia and Sanzaar have expressed their disappointment at NZ Rugby's decision to halt the All Blacks' Rugby Championship participation.
- Rugby Australia's CEO Andy Marinos and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie are upset because they found out of NZ's decision through social media.
- Governing body Sanzaar is however "working night and day" to find a suitable solution for the remaining matches.
Rugby Australia and southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar have expressed their disappointment at the All Blacks' decision to put their Rugby Championship schedule on hold for the time being.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced on Friday that the All Blacks' two home Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa will not be played in New Zealand, and that the All Blacks would not be flying to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup Test which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on 28 August.
The NZR said the All Blacks would remain at home while Sanzaar finalises plans for the remaining matches.
"Without complete certainty on the team's next movements around the Rugby Championship we felt it was prudent for the team to stay put in New Zealand until Sanzaar have announced the full tournament schedule," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said in a statement.
"Once the team leaves our shores, they currently can't return until 23 November post their Northern Tour, so given the uncertainty, it makes sense to pause and get more clarity on these fixtures.
"We remain 100 percent committed to playing in the entire Rugby Championship in 2021 and are working closely with Sanzaar to look at a range of options to reschedule these important matches."
However, the NZR's decision left Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos upset.
"It's incredibly disappointing to be informed of this decision via the media, despite having a conversation with the CEO moments before and there no mention that this was the intention," Marinos said in a statement.
"Despite this outcome, I am confident we will find a solution for the whole Rugby Championship in what continues to be a very challenging environment in which to work.
"We have been engaging in positive discussions with both teams as well as government partners and were confident we were close to finding a solution."
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie also hit out at the NZR.
"I'm bloody angry," Rennie told the New Zealand Herald. "Our boys all found out through social media. NZ Rugby didn't even have the respect to consult RA about their decision, and that's hugely disappointing.
"They made a commitment to come here on the 21st, pushed that back to the 28th, now they're not coming. It's hugely disappointing for Perth but for us too because we're in limbo now."
Sanzaar also released a statement after the NZR statement and said plans were being made to save the tournament.
"The ongoing impact of the pandemic, and the latest outbreaks of Covid-19 in Australia and New Zealand, has led to the tightening of regulations placed on travel and quarantine by various state and national governments. This has caused massive disruption to the match schedule for the Rugby Championship.
"However, Sanzaar is currently working night and day with all stakeholders, and the tournaments' associated commercial partners and rights-holding broadcasters, to find a suitable solution for the remaining matches.
"This also involves talks with the various government departments and health authorities to determine if suitable travel, accommodation and quarantine regulations can be implemented to allow the tournament to proceed in Australia.
"Sanzaar is very disappointed that the New Zealand Rugby Union has made the decision not to travel to Perth at this time to play Australia for its second-round match [and third Bledisloe match].
"However, Sanzaar and the other national unions will continue to work on when and where this match can be played as part of the overall rescheduling work being done. Sanzaar also recognises that this decision is incredibly disappointing for rugby fans in Perth."
There were reports on Thursday that the competition could be moved to Europe, but Sanzaar is yet to make an official announcement in that regard.