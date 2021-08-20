'I'm bloody angry': Rugby Australia, Sanzaar upset at NZ Rugby after Rugby Championship bombshell

Rugby Australia and Sanzaar have expressed their disappointment at NZ Rugby's decision to halt the All Blacks' Rugby Championship participation.

Rugby Australia's CEO Andy Marinos and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie are upset because they found out of NZ's decision through social media.



Governing body Sanzaar is however "working night and day" to find a suitable solution for the remaining matches.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced on Friday that the All Blacks' two home Rugby Championship Tests against South Africa will not be played in New Zealand, and that the All Blacks would not be flying to Perth this weekend for the third Bledisloe Cup Test which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on 28 August.

The NZR said the All Blacks would remain at home while Sanzaar finalises plans for the remaining matches.

"Without complete certainty on the team's next movements around the Rugby Championship we felt it was prudent for the team to stay put in New Zealand until Sanzaar have announced the full tournament schedule," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said in a statement.