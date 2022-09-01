'In sync' Deon Fourie calmly shrugs off lineout doubts: 'There's more to playing hooker'

Deon Fourie is relaxed about the prospect of having to revert back to hooker when the Springboks take on Australia this weekend.

The 35-year-old late bloomer will be under the spotlight for his throw-ins given the Boks' struggles there over the past few weeks, but he argues there's more to hooker play.

Front-row colleague Trevor Nyakane has full faith in Fourie, stating he's looking "in sync".

Deon Fourie is undaunted by the prospect of having to fill Malcolm Marx's considerable boots as a Bomb Squad member this weekend.

The 35-year-old Stormers veteran, whom Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber identified as a potential Schalk Brits-like figure for next year's World Cup, is back at hooker for the meeting with the Wallabies in Sydney in a move that will divide opinion.

Fourie starred as a pesky, irrepressible opensider in the Cape franchise's URC title drive and can be realistically expected to transfer much of those skills to the No 2 position.

However, given Joseph Dweba's troubles in that area, there are reservations over whether he can provide a more consistent stream of straight lineout throws, especially since that was one of the reasons why he was switched from hooker to flanker.

READ | 'Keep Calm, Carry On' is Nyakane and Boks' mantra if wily Aussies continue with tricks

"Throw-ins are only a small part of playing hooker, there are many more responsibilities to doing that," said Fourie.

"I've been [training at hooker] with the Stormers for quite a while and with the Boks as well. A few years ago in France I played hooker as well.

"I think in my 16 years of playing professionally I've played at hooker more than I have at flank. Like I said, there is more to playing hooker than throw-ins. It's been going well.

"You have to keep your game up and keep doing what you are doing."

Fourie is very likely to scrum alongside the wily and experienced Trevor Nyakane and his fellow Bomb Squad member left little room for doubt over the late bloomer's ability to make a seamless transition.

Teams: Wallabies 15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valenti, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fa'ainga, 1 James Slipper (captain) Substitutes: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Jake Gordon, 23 Andrew Kellaway Springboks 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant

"We have only worked together with him as a hooker on the training field," said the 33-year-old tighthead.

"Deon is a very experienced player. I remember I watched him at school, and he was a hooker and he always played there. It was a fright to me when I saw him starting to play flanker when he got to Western Province.

"When I worked with him during the week, he was in sync. He knows exactly what we are trying to achieve as a pack and he fits in perfectly. I know he will tackle the challenge head on and we will be there, side-by-side, doing everything to come out victorious as a Springbok pack."

In addition to his set-piece skill, Fourie will also be expected to spearhead the challenge at the breakdowns in the latter stages of the game though that burden will be considerably lighter.

"If you have two guys that can disrupt the Aussies at the breakdown, it will definitely help," said Fourie.

"It's not just a role earmarked for Malcolm and I. Duane Vermeulen and Steven Kitshoff are also very good on the ground. It's always nice seeing how other guys also fulfil that role.

"At this level though there are other nuances to than just sticking your head into the breakdown."

Kick-off is at 11:35 (SA time on Saturday).



