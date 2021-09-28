'Incredible' Nyakane's value to Springbok cause writ large again with latest switch

Trevor Nyakane's worth to the Springbok cause will again be apparent against the All Blacks this weekend.

The 32-year-old prop has switched almost seamlessly between loosehead and tighthead this season, predominantly as a proverbial ambulance man.

Team-mate Steven Kitshoff hailed him as an "incredible human being" with an "incredible work ethic".

Trevor Nyakane's value to the Springbok cause will once again be writ large in this weekend's Rugby Championship climax against the All Blacks on the Gold Coast.

The 32-year-old front rower, who fittingly celebrated his 50th Test cap by starting against the world's No 1 ranked team last week, reverts back to his recent specialist position of tighthead following Frans Malherbe's withdrawal due to a neck injury.

It has indeed been a proverbial merry-go-round for Nyakane this season, who had to shift to loosehead against the British & Irish Lions following Ox Nche's own neck problem and subsequently performed with distinction.

"This change just shows you again the value of Trevor," said Jacques Nienaber, the national coach.

"He's been wonderful for us at tighthead in various Tests from 2018 and then was phenomenal against the Lions switching to the other side. He's a seasoned campaigner."

But for one of his similarly experienced team-mates, Steven Kitshoff, it's not necessarily Nyakane's ability as a rugby player that stands out immediately.

"First and foremost, Trevor's just an incredible human being," said the flame-haired loosehead, who'll be playing off the bench on Saturday.

"I think everyone in this squad just thoroughly enjoys his presence and his friendship. He's an incredible person who works incredibly hard.

"His 50th against a team of the profile of the All Blacks was just so well deserved and he'll represent his country superbly again this weekend I'm sure."

Adding to the Nyakane legend is his now famous work ethic.

He had said during the Lions series that there was no chance of him just seamlessly fitting back in at loosehead despite having started the first five years of his career there.

And it's been the case again this week.

"When he moved to No 1 a few weeks back, the work he put in to get to know all the calls and get used to scrumming on the left-side again was shown on the field," said Kitshoff.

"He put in many hours outside training to be ready. It's been like that this week too, again doing a lot of work to nail down the tighthead spot."

It's little wonder then Nienaber stated that he can't wait to see "what happens in the scrums" at the Cbus Stadium.

Kick-off is at 12:05.