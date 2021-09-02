Jaque Fourie rubbishes criticism over Springboks' style: 'It works, why not use it?'

Springbok great Jaque Fourie has countered criticism against the national side's style of play, saying it's down to "wrong perceptions".

The new Lions defence coach believes Jacques Nienaber and his troops are merely using a strength that's really working for them.

Fourie also says a team that gets its defence in order is one that actually appreciates the value of a good attacking pattern.

Legendary Springbok centre Jaque Fourie has become a high-profile figure to help push back against the wave of criticism over the national side's style of play.

Officially unveiled as the Lions' new defence coach on Wednesday, the 72-cap former international believes that grumblings about South Africa's pragmatic approach - centred around an almost impregnable defensive system - boils down "wrong perceptions" being cultivated.

Former All Blacks mentor Steve Hansen earlier this week joined several others in bemoaning the quality of the recently concluded series against the British & Irish Lions, opining that both teams merely wanted to "beat each other up".

Fourie though is having none of it.

"I find the Springboks' way amazing, inspiring to be honest," he said.

"But I'm not really surprised because it was the same under Jacques (and Rassie Erasmus) at the Stormers in 2010 and 2011.

"We really had a solid defensive system. Teams knew that they had to play out of their skins to score tries against us. It doesn't take a lot. It just requires buy-in and responsibility.

"It wasn't rocket science. It boiled down having respect for the player inside and outside of you in the line. I'm doing my job out of respect for my team-mate. I would expect the same from him.

"Solid defence is the predominant way the Springboks put pressure on their opponents. If it works so well, why wouldn't you do so on a continued basis?"

Respected as one of the finest defenders and organisers of his generation while maintaining a healthy appetite for the tryline, Fourie also pointed out that the apparent entertainment that so many detractors of the Boks crave means little if the marking isn't up to standard.

"People need to understand that, yes, everyone wants excitement but if you can't defend properly, you're going to get slapped on the wrist too for not making your tackles. That's a bit of an irony isn't it?" he said.

In fact, the 38-year-old - who commenced his coaching career with the Force in 2018 before joining up with former Bok assistant Gary Gold in the USA ahead of the 2019 World Cup - argues a team that gets its defence in order is actually one that appreciates the art, effort and value of a good attacking pattern.

"I've always loved defence, the two years that I played under Jacques Nienaber at the Stormers was so enriching. We would pride ourselves on our defence," said Fourie.

"They argued that you work quite hard on your attack and so does one's opponents. So why would you want to give tries away?

"Our blueprint was defence had to be solid, and if that's in place and you get your attack up to standard, then your opponents not going to reply in kind. That frustrates them.

"Rugby is about trying to gain every bit of advantage you can."