Jasper might not be Duane yet, but he's surely the Springboks' top dog at No 8 now

Jasper Wiese might not be a prime Duane Vermeulen, but he must surely now be considered the Springboks' current first-choice No 8.

The burly 26-year-old has been relentless as a ball-carrier for many weeks now and has complemented that with some stern defence.

But most importantly, Wiese has come back stronger from every trial he's had this season to date, which suggests some enduring class.

It would take a brave observer to argue with full justification that Duane Vermeulen doesn't still have a substantial role to play in the Springboks' World Cup campaign next year, but there can be little doubt that Jasper Wiese has jumped ahead of him in the queue for a consistent starting role.



After being one of a minority of newbies to gain a meaningful taste of action in the Green-and-Gold last year, the 26-year-old - whom Rassie Erasmus memorably stated "blew out the lights" in gaining an unexpected selection for the Lions series - is now firmly established as an international.

Wiese's performance in South Africa's bruising 24-8 victory over the Wallabies was one of the reasons why coach Jacques Nienaber, amidst the excitement over a fine debut for Canan Moodie, made a point of highlighting that numerous other players who came in put up their hands.

The 1.90m, 118kg No 8 was an immense presence in Sydney, shining as a powerful ball-carrier in a match where running metres weren't made easily.

22m from 13 carries doesn't look eye-catching, but that obscures the fact that he beat four defenders and gave the Boks' phase play a real boost in terms of getting past the gainline.

It's been a feature of his product in the Rugby Championship.

He was similarly abrasive in Nelspruit, where he was simply an unfussed and uncompromising menace, powerfully direct in invariably breaking the advantage line from his 11 carries.

Ironically, his most prolific night in metres gained was in the defeat to the All Blacks in Ellis Park, where his 8 carries delivered 53 metres.

It was in stark contrast to Vermeulen's struggle in what was his first competitive appearance for months.

Yet Wiese's physicality on attack hasn't made him any less prominent on defence.

Again, at the Mbombela Stadium, he laid down a marker in completing a sizeable 13 tackles (missing two) before scaling down a bit while eliminating errors.

In fact, he hasn't missed one since his outing in the Lowveld.

There can be no denying that Wiese still has a fair way to go to matching certain tools in his grizzled teammate's box.

Wiese isn't quite the breakdown menace that Vermeulen is - to some extent because he seemingly isn't tasked to do so - because of a tendency to be inaccurate in that regard at times.

He may still need to convince of his hands in fielding kick-offs too.

Then again, does Wiese need to be a like-for-like successor for Vermeulen anyway?

That's debatable and probably also a counterproductive way of looking at things, for the most impressive aspect of Wiese's rise has been that every time he's been required to answer questions, he's done so emphatically.

Following a poor showing in the third Test against Wales, where he was replaced before half-time, he responded with his superb Nelspruit performance.

He then had to inject energy into Vermeulen's pedestrian return at Ellis Park and promptly became the victim of a reversion back to a 5-3 split for Adelaide.

Enlisted to stop the slump at the weekend, Wiese showed the Boks how they missed him.