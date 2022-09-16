Joker Jasper all business in establishing him as key Springbok: 'He's been amazing'





Siya Kolisi has added himself to the chorus praising Jasper Wiese's impact at Springbok level this season.



The national skipper, who'll have the imposing 26-year-old as one of his loose trio partners in Saturday's Rugby Championship meeting against Argentina in Buenos Aires, is particularly impressed with the mental fortitude his teammate has shown in establishing himself as arguably the poster boy for the Boks' objective of building proper depth in 2022.

Wiese had seemingly reached a nadir when he was substituted after just 38 minutes in the deciding Test against Wales in Cape Town, but came back with a vengeance and has established himself, at least currently, as South Africa's first-choice No 8.

"He's very humble," said Kolisi on Friday.

"Jasper was taken off early against Wales and then the following game he was really close to receiving the Man of the Match award against the All Blacks in Nelspruit.

"Some guys would make a scene after being taken off in that situation, but he understood he was doing what was needed of him and came back stronger."

Teams: Argentina15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 12 Matias Orlando, 11 Lucio Cinti, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz ChaparroSubstitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Thomas Gallo, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Matias MoroniSouth Africa15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk , 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Frans Steyn

Indeed, even the return of the evergreen and experienced Duane Vermeulen in a short-lived stint in the starting lineup merely further whetted Wiese's appetite to nail down a spot.

Yet Kolisi also points out that his teammate maintains a healthy balance on and off the field.

"He's been amazing, always taking his opportunity. Jasper's a no-nonsense guy, you always know what he's going to bring to the team," said the Bok captain

"He brings amazing energy off the field, always willing to get the guys' spirits up with a joke or two. But when he runs onto the field he just gets on with the job.

"We think highly of him and he's a big part of our team."

Kick-off is at 21:10 SA time.