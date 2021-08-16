Joseph Dweba impressed Bok management in first outing: 'He can play many Tests for SA'

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says Joseph Dweba came on in leaps and bounds in his Test debut against Argentina last week.

Dweba is the third-choice hooker after Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

The Springboks face Argentina in their second Rugby Championship Test at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says hooker Joseph Dweba made more than a decent impression on his Test debut against Argentina this past weekend.



Dweba squared up against Argentina captain Julian Montoya and didn't too badly, even though the Bok lineout malfunctioned slightly towards the end of the first half.

With the Boks needing to rest and rotate players ever so smartly with Saturday's second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Gqeberha being their fifth on the bounce, players like Dweba getting a run becomes important.

Davids said Dweba will get better with each outing and that he was able to deal with his nerves as the game progressed.

"It's very good to see someone who came through SA Rugby's structure get an opportunity to play at the highest level," Davids said.

"There were always going to be nerves on his first Test. He really held his own. There were good things that he did.

"There will always be things that he can work on and he knows what they are. He's a talented player who can still play many Tests for South Africa."

The rest and rotation policy for the Springboks with a trip to Australasia to face New Zealand and Australia will come under scrutiny with a mounting injury list.

While Duane Vermeulen is closer to recovery, fresh injury woes were mentioned by Davids with Marco van Staden and Rynhardt Elstadt joining the casualty ward.

Like his coach Jacques Nienaber, Davids avoided using the word rest, but said the full participation of the squad at training makes for better Test preparation.

"We put players in a situation where they have to fulfil different roles in order to better prepare the team that's going to play on the weekend," Davids said.

"The leadership of the senior players, how the youngsters reacted to that and how they responded with that performance speaks to the whole team effort.

"It's a good learning experience for the youngsters, and having played a team of this ability, they'll look back at this as having a base that they can get better from."