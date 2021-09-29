Kitshoff confident Boks can topple All Blacks: 'Our tactics and DNA are good enough'

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff said they're not thinking about losing a fourth consecutive Test.

Should they lose to the All Blacks in Gold Coast on Saturday, they'll equal an unwanted record from 2016.

Kitshoff will be starting from the bench alongside Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch.

Kitshoff missed last week's 19-17 loss against the All Blacks, but came off the bench in the four Tests SA lost to New Zealand, England, Italy and Wales in 2016.

Should the Boks lose to New Zealand in Gold Coast on Saturday, they'll be in the same position, albeit with a better team this time.

Kitshoff said the nightmare of 2016 he experienced with a number of his current team-mates is the furthest thing from their minds

"I was part of that squad in 2016 and it's not something that we think about," Kitshoff said.

"We just want to rock up and play great rugby. We back our style of play, our physical presence and the way we want to play our rugby.

"We've got full confidence in this team and we've had a couple of unfortunate weekends, but it's not something we think about.

"We just want to pitch up on Saturday and deliver a good performance. We believe that our tactics and DNA are good enough to win big matches.

The one positive from last week's heart-breaking All Black loss was the consistently good scrumming through the game.

The Boks will be without Frans Malherbe, but a starting front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane are formidable.

Kitshoff, Vincent Koch and Malcolm Marx will come off the bench and their mandate is clear.

"We want to build on the good performance we had last weekend and we know the All Blacks will rock up and fix their mistakes from the previous Test," Kitshoff said.

"As the front row off the bench, we know how important it is to play the final 25-30 minutes of a Test, maintain scrum dominance and work off the platform given to us by the starting front row."

Saturday's Test in Gold Coast kicks off at 12:05 (SA time).