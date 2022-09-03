Kolisi 'disappointed' by mass brawl overshadowing fine Bok try: 'We always try to keep it clean'

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi skilfully condemned the mass brawl that overshadowed Makazole Mapimpi's try without pointing fingers.



The winger was shown a yellow card for inciting the fracas, with Kolisi reminding all that international rugby does become heated at times.

Kolisi admitted though that the Boks always aim to keep things clean and are aware that many youngsters are watching the team's behaviour.

In a typically measured response, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi condemned the mass brawl that soured the Rugby Championship triumph over the Wallabies without lambasting his teammates who were involved in the scuffle.

Makazole Mapimpi's bonus point-clinching try in the 70th minute, instigated by a superb Damian de Allende pass and rounded off by the winger's skilful maneuvering, descended into a farce as he was shown a yellow card shortly afterwards.

Once the drama had subsided - Eben Etzebeth notably had social media in raptures when he shoved Aussie prop Allan Alaalatoa with an expression straight out of a horror movie - referee Ben O'Keeffe ruled that Mapimpi, in hovering over would-be tackler Marika Koroibete and laying his hand on his opponent's cheek, had instigated the fracas.

Mapimpi vs Koroibete: the rematch ??



It's all kicking off as the Boks winger scores in the corner but gets sent to the bin for his actions afterwards.



?? Stream #AUSvRSA live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/N4Cms9FW9e — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) September 3, 2022

In mitigation, the memory of Koroibete getting away with a blatant shoulder charge that denied Mapimpi a try in Adelaide last week, was fresh in everyone's minds.

Bok hooker Malcolm Marx was cheekily asked by local broadcaster Stan Sports afterwards whether the incident was perhaps payback in that regard, but he was having none of it.

"I'm not really going to answer that," he said drily. "I don’t know what happened. I think we're obviously going to say [last week's tackle] was illegal but there are two sides to every story."

Note to self: don't mess with Eben Etzebeth ?? pic.twitter.com/PIN5Mn44ES — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) September 3, 2022

Afterwards, Kolisi reiterated the Boks' commitment to keeping things clean.



"We always want to make sure that we keep the game as clean as we can. We're all invested in the game, we love it and want to encourage youngsters to play it," said the authoritative flanker.



"Things do sometimes get heated, this is international rugby after all. The Rugby Championship is on the line for both teams and that heightens the tension.

"I'm just glad that things didn't become too hectic."

Yet he did admit that it was unpleasant that one of the highlights of the Boks' play on the day had to overshadowed in such a manner.





"It's a bit disappointing and we definitely don't want to encourage that kind of behaviour. We have millions of kinds around the world watching us," said Kolisi."It happens now and then and I thought it was handled well by the referee."



