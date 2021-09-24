Rugby Championship

2h ago

Kolisi insists past week hasn't been toughest as Bok skipper: 'We've had bigger strife'

Heinz Schenk
Siya Kolisi. (Photo/Gallo Images)
  • Siya Kolisi doesn't consider the past two weeks his most difficult yet as Springbok captain.
  • While the loose forward admits losing back-to-back Tests is "tough", he believes the team has been confronted by bigger strife.
  • The "miracle" of Wellington in 2018 is still fresh in the minds of the players, he says.

Siya Kolisi isn't convinced the past two weeks - soured by consecutive losses to the Wallabies - have been the most difficult of his Springbok captaincy to date.

Curiously, it's only the second time under his leadership since his appointment in June 2018 that South Africa go into a Test match on the back of back-to-back reverses, which is rather ironic given that the game in question is the 100th Test against the All Blacks.

"I don't know. I'm not sure if it's been my most challenging period as captain," Kolisi said on Friday, ahead of Saturday's historic occasion in Townsville.

"I suppose it's been more of a disappointing week or so. We don't want to lose two weeks in a row, but I do believe we've faced tougher challenges previously. What makes the process easier is that we really view things on a week-by-week basis."

Adopting that mindset, the 30-year-old loose forward argues, helps one eliminate any noise that may prove a distraction to the ultimate goal: improving in general and beating the New Zealanders.

"Our main focus is to just looking at what we've done wrong in the previous games and how we can improve on it," said Kolisi.

"To be honest, in the last two games, we kind of messed it up ourselves. Things we normally get right, we didn't. So this week's really been about [getting] on top of things again that we normally do so well and not deviate from what the plan is."

But he's not suggesting the Boks are simply in denial.

"Look, it's always tough to lose two in a row," said Kolisi.

"But you don't dwell on it. We want to win every game and to do that, we need to get our stuff right this weekend."

And not preoccupying oneself with the past also allows one to conjure up "miracles", like the miraculous 36-34 win in Wellington three years ago.

"History is definitely something you can use as motivation. You think about it," said Kolisi.

"I told the guys this (beating the All Blacks) is something we've done before, it's not something we've never done. This is another Test match. We take confidence into it."

Kick-off is at 09:05 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

All Blacks

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Ardie Savea (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Fixtures
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Australia
Argentina
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 02 Oct 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Cbus Super Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 18 Sep 21
Argentina 13
New Zealand 36
Sat 18 Sep 21
Australia 30
South Africa 17
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
4
4
20
2. South Africa
4
2
10
3. Australia
4
2
9
4. Argentina
4
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
