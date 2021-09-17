Kolisi insists scratchy defence isn't down to SA's Super Rugby exit, vows improvement

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says SA's exit from Super Rugby hasn't affected them negatively, particularly in terms of defence.

The national side missed 21 tackles last week as they seemingly grappled with the quicker tempo of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

But Kolisi insists it was simply down to the Boks not being at their best overall on the day and that they will improve this weekend.

South African rugby's lack of exposure to Super Rugby hasn't come back to bite the Springboks in the Rugby Championship in certain facets such as defence.

The men in Green-and-Gold missed 21 tackles in last week's 26-28 defeat to Australia in one of their more underwhelming defensive showings in a while, prompting concerns that the local game is missing the quicker tempo of the game in the southern hemisphere.

But Siya Kolisi has put that down to the Boks simply not being at their best.

"I don't think the fact we don't play Super Rugby anymore had anything to do (with the defensive performance)," he said, ahead of Saturday's clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane.

"I just think on the day, we weren't at our best in terms of the standards we hold ourselves to, with 21 missed tackles, and we had less dominant tackles, so it was one of our poorest defensive games we've had.

"It's important to remember that Australia also played really well."

The national skipper readily admitted that the coaches weren't even required to tell the players that they were below standard, ironically rendering a stern review session quite easy to stomach.

"You can sit as an individual player, and it's clear to see, you don't need the coaches to tell you," he said.

"You know as a player, and how you measure yourself. Personally, I could look and say 'that wasn't me at all', so that's what made it easier to review the game, because I compared myself to how I was against Argentina, and the British & Irish Lions, and the standard was not the same.

"So we want to get back to that level before we look at anything else or complain about anything else."

Speaking of complaints, Kolisi also reiterated that he and his team-mates feel far more prepared and comfortable dealing with referees for the rest of the campaign.

"Yeah, when there are law changes or tweaks, the coaches will always talk to us too," he said.

"They'll explain it, we'll see clips to see the difference. Handre, our vice-captain, and I also have the opportunity to speak to a referee before kick-off. The wingers might have an opportunity to chat to a touch judge.

"We're all always learning and we do so together. There will be debates on either side, but the important thing is that the more laws change, the more important it becomes to maintain relationships with officials.

"They're the explainers."

Kick-off is at 09:05 SA time.