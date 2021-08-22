1h ago

Kolisi not chuffed with how Boks blew bonus point chance

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they were their own worst enemies in the hunt for the bonus point against Argentina in Gqeberha on Saturday.
  • In their 29-10 win, the Boks scored two tries, but conceded one late in the game.
  • Kolisi, however, said he was happy with how they managed the game.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they were their own worst enemies when they were hunting for the bonus point in Saturday's 29-10 win against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Springboks scored two second-half tries through Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx, but in looking for the third score, they became disjointed and ragged.

This opened up the game and allowed Argentina to break the Boks' three-match sequence of not conceding a try.

Kolisi said they only had themselves to blame for not finding that bonus point try.

"We did what we needed to do and at the end of the game, we wanted to get that bonus point, but we spoilt it for ourselves," Kolisi said.

"I can't think off the top of my mind as to where we need to improve as we still need to watch the clips.

"What I can say though is that we were hungry for that try and we really wanted to score that final try."

Kolisi though was visibly chuffed with the shift they put in, especially with how he expected Argentina to come back at them after last week's 32-12 win.

Kolisi said their game management was exceptional considering the fightback they were expecting from the wounded Pumas.

"What I did like was how we managed the game because we knew they were going to come with more passion and physicality," Kolisi said.

"They were hurt by last week's result and they're similar to us in so many ways when their backs are against the wall.

"We were in charge of this game and we controlled the pace very well, but they came at us at the end and they played well," he added.

