Kolisi on injury against the All Blacks: 'I have never been so scared in a rugby game before'

Siya Kolisi says that he "freaked out" after suffering what looked to be a serious injury during the Springboks' 31-29 victory over the All Blacks on Saturday.

Kolisi was left prone on the ground after a breakdown clash with Ardie Savea and Brodie Retallick.

Initially, the Springbok captain didn't move, with his face into the turf but as the medical team attended to him, Kolisi could be seen talking and moving his head.

He was replaced soon after.

At an adidas event at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Kolisi reflected on that moment saying that it was his scariest on a rugby field.

"I was so shocked and freaking out," said Kolisi, as quoted by SA Rugbymag.

"I was getting so many messages afterwards, and obviously it was scary for my wife and everyone back home as well. But, thankfully, I am fine," he added.

Kolisi confirmed that following the incident in which he said he struggled to breathe initially, all the necessary medical checks had been carried out and that he was given a clean bill of health.

"I don’t know where I got hit, I fell to the ground and my body was just in shock. The doc was asking me questions and was examining me, but I’m claustrophobic and I just really felt uncomfortable.