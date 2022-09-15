'Lock at 12' or 'Agent of Chaos', Esterhuizen doesn't care for tags as long as he shines for Boks

Andre Esterhuizen's different monikers over the past few years actually attests to how he's grown into a superb player.

Back in the Springbok-23 after a hand injury, the imposing midfielder has developed a diverse set of skills, leading to a club coach calling him a "lock in the 12 jersey".

Esterhuizen admitted that he hasn't felt frustrated about the lack of game-time despite his cracking club form.

Andre Esterhuizen has been called many things in his rugby life to date.

Jake White, in his short time as the Sharks' director of rugby back in 2014, believed his 20-year-old rookie from Klerksdorp was a flanker.

During a tough introduction at senior level, he was tagged as a proverbial crash-baller.

When he and Lukhanyo Am found their groove under Robert du Preez, the Durbanites' then head coach thought he was the best inside centre in the country.

His first season as a Harlequins star brought with it the moniker of 'Andre the Giant', a homage to the legendary 2.24m professional wrestler.

When he ripped opponents to shreds last season on his way to being nominated as English Premiership Player of the Season, Esterhuizen became the "Agent of Chaos".

The 28-year-old has been able to embrace them all.

Yet when told that Jerry Flannery, his lineout and defence coach at Harlequins, earlier this year called him a "tighthead lock playing in the 12 jersey", Esterhuizen can only summon a hearty chuckle.

READ | Flyhalf Faf? Bok stalwart would be more than willing to help out: 'I'd be comfortable'

"Yeah, I don't know exactly how to answer that. I'm not quite sure what the thought process was," he said, ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship meeting with Argentina where he'll be part of the bench.

"Jerry and I really enjoy a good relationship, we work together a lot on defensive matters."

As it turned out, Flannery just thought Esterhuizen - who admitted is a mountain of a man at 1.92m and 110kg - had become a "complete player" who "can catch and pass as good as anybody else".

With the World Cup in France just over a year away, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber simply couldn't ignore the claims of a man who's truly reinvented himself for the better.

"I have played a few brands of rugby over the last few years, especially at Harlequins where we like to attack a lot but we all know the difference between club and Test rugby," said Esterhuizen."There can still be room for softer touches but that can only be on the back of momentum. To offload, you need to be on the front foot because that is when the space opens up."

Speaking of softer touches, the national setup can also claim some of the credit for Esterhuizen's resurgence.

It was Bok assistant coach Felix Jones, considered one of the burgeoning great minds of world rugby, who suggested a small yet vital tweak to his game.

"As per usual during the season, he sent me clips on aspects of my game that I could have a look at and one of them was my placement of the ball after a carry," said Esterhuizen.

"I was making some good carries, but those didn't help much if the ball would spill out of the ruck because I was careless with the placement.

"He also suggested some improved 'tackle fight' on the ground to keep possession 'clean' and easier to recycle was another thing I've worked on hard. It's just small little things."

Innocuous tweaks or not, it's all contributed to a midfielder who simply can't be classified as a one-trick pony anymore.

In fact, if Esterhuizen starts producing the type of breakdown turnovers that illuminated his Premiership season, he'll be drifting into the Lukhanyo Am school of diverse skills.

Which raises the question: Could things have been different for him if he hadn't sustained a hand injury in the second Test against Wales in July?

Unsurprisingly, he's not too bothered with the what-ifs, merely focused on leaving an indelible mark.

"I wouldn't say [the lack of game-time] has been massively frustrating," said Esterhuizen.

"You can't just expect, after a great season at your club, to just be selected for the international side. It always takes hard work and graft to be here and when you get here, it’s even harder work."Everyone wants to play, but not everyone can play. When you get your chance, you have to prove yourself. My broken hand set me back a little bit. So, I am grateful for this opportunity and I am desperate to impress."

Kick-off is at 21:10.