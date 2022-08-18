Rugby Championship

Lukhanyo Am backing Boks to end losing streak Down Under

Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
By their own admission, the Springboks haven't had much success in Australia recently, but Lukhanyo Am is backing them to get the job done this year.

After a hard-fought two-match battle against the All Blacks on home soil that ended in a stalemate, the Boks are heading Down Under for another double-header, this time against the Wallabies, in Adelaide on August 27 and in Sydney on September 3.

For all their success in recent years, the Boks have not won in Australia since 2013, but in-form midfield maestro Am believes they are in a good position to change that this time around.

"I think going to Australia, it'll be another exciting leg. We know how it has gone for us in Australia in the last couple of seasons. It's going to be another opportunity for us to try getting a win since 2013," said Am, who put on a masterclass in last Saturday's losing effort at Ellis Park.

"With the side that we have, we have a quality team, we have shown it in the past and we have got experience.

"It's another big one for us, we'll regroup and see where we can improve. We'll go to the drawing board and look at the stuff we feel like we can improve."

Am's exploits at Ellis Park last weekend had everyone singing his praises, but he feels the team as a whole is only just starting to gel, leading to more opportunities for everyone to shine.

Asked if he is playing the best rugby of his career, he replied: "Yes. You go in each game to give your best.

"I think as a team we have managed to get continuity and the majority of the team has been together since 2018. We are starting to get the rewards out of the style of play we are playing and combinations."


