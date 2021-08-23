Lukhanyo Am: It will be 'really disappointing' if Rugby Championship is canned

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said they would be disappointed if the Rugby Championship was halted due to Covid-19

The Springboks and Argentina were due to travel to Australia on Sunday, but the tournament is in limbo due to New Zealand pulling out of their trip to Australia.

South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Crack Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said they would be exceptionally disappointed if the Rugby Championship did not continue due to Covid-19 concerns.



Am had a stellar game in Saturday's 29-10 win against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, but with New Zealand's withdrawal from their planned trip to Australia putting the tournament into disarray, he says the tournament wasn't just about playing the All Blacks.

The Springboks are due to play their 100th Test against the All Blacks. The Test was scheduled to take place in Dunedin on 25 September, but with New Zealand's borders closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak, the game was moved to Perth.

The All Blacks then abruptly pulled out of the Australian trip, leaving the tournament in the lurch.

Am says the Springboks are happy to play Test rugby, regardless of who the opposition is.

"It's not just about New Zealand. We're looking forward to each and every Test, so it would be really disappointing if the competition didn't continue," Am said.

"When you look at the rugby that we have been starved of over the past two years, being able to play for the green and gold was very special.

"As a team, we took off from where we left at the World Cup and we're getting to where we want to be.

"It would be really disappointing if we didn't get the opportunity to continue with the competition."

The Springboks missed out on a bonus point in their win against Argentina, but Am said they made the most of the chances they came their way.

"As the backs, we did pretty well with the little opportunities that came our way," Am said.

"We did have good pictures and there were times when we had good opportunities, but the stop-start nature of the game and not finishing our opportunities was the downfall.

"We were happy with the decision of taking on their backline players, but we didn't capitalise on the errors we forced on them."