Lukhanyo Am: It will be 'really disappointing' if Rugby Championship is canned

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said they would be disappointed if the Rugby Championship was halted due to Covid-19
  • The Springboks and Argentina were due to travel to Australia on Sunday, but the tournament is in limbo due to New Zealand pulling out of their trip to Australia.
  • South Africa beat Argentina 29-10 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Crack Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am said they would be exceptionally disappointed if the Rugby Championship did not continue due to Covid-19 concerns. 

Am had a stellar game in Saturday's 29-10 win against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, but with New Zealand's withdrawal from their planned trip to Australia putting the tournament into disarray, he says the tournament wasn't just about playing the All Blacks.

The Springboks are due to play their 100th Test against the All Blacks. The Test was scheduled to take place in Dunedin on 25 September, but with New Zealand's borders closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak, the game was moved to Perth.

The All Blacks then abruptly pulled out of the Australian trip, leaving the tournament in the lurch.

Am says the Springboks are happy to play Test rugby, regardless of who the opposition is.

"It's not just about New Zealand. We're looking forward to each and every Test, so it would be really disappointing if the competition didn't continue," Am said.

"When you look at the rugby that we have been starved of over the past two years, being able to play for the green and gold was very special.

"As a team, we took off from where we left at the World Cup and we're getting to where we want to be.

"It would be really disappointing if we didn't get the opportunity to continue with the competition."

WATCH | I'll take that, thanks! Lukhanyo Am prevents certain Pumas try

The Springboks missed out on a bonus point in their win against Argentina, but Am said they made the most of the chances they came their way.

"As the backs, we did pretty well with the little opportunities that came our way," Am said.

"We did have good pictures and there were times when we had good opportunities, but the stop-start nature of the game and not finishing our opportunities was the downfall.

"We were happy with the decision of taking on their backline players, but we didn't capitalise on the errors we forced on them."

Fixtures
Sat 28 Aug 21 12:00 PM (SAST)
Australia
New Zealand
TBC
Sat 11 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
Argentina
TBC
Sun 12 Sep 21 07:00 AM (SAST)
South Africa
Australia
Sydney Cricket Ground
Results
Sat 21 Aug 21
Argentina 10
South Africa 29
Sat 14 Aug 21
South Africa 32
Argentina 12
Sat 14 Aug 21
New Zealand 57
Australia 22
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. South Africa
2
2
9
2. New Zealand
1
1
5
3. Australia
1
0
0
4. Argentina
2
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
