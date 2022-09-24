Mammoth task awaits Boks at Kings Park: Beat Pumas by 39 points to win Rugby Championship

The Springboks need to beat Argentina by a considerable margin in Durban on Saturday if they are to win the Rugby Championship title.

This follows New Zealand's 40-14 win over Australia in Auckland.

The bonus-point win put the All Blacks five points clear of the Springboks on the Rugby Championship standings, with a points difference of 67 (39 better than SA).

In order to win the title, the Springboks will not only have to score three tries more than Argentina to claim a winning bonus point, but they'll also have to beat Los Pumas by at least 39 points.

In case of teams finishing level, Sanzaar rules dictate that points difference head-to-head between them during the season will determine the winner.

A 39-point win for South Africa would therefore see them crowned champions because they boast a cumulative 49-45 score over New Zealand in their two matches (26-10 and 23-35). More wins cannot be a factor because both sides would be equal on that front too.

Saturday's clash at Kings Park kicks off at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Frans Steyn, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Pedro Rubiolo, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Bautista Delguy



