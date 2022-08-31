Massive blow for Boks as injured Am, Pollard released from camp

The Springboks will have to continue their Rugby Championship campaign without the services of leaders Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard after they were ruled out due to injury.

Am and Pollard (knee injuries) are part of a quartet of players, which includes Elton Jantjies (hand) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (knee), who were left out of this weekend's team sheet for the Wallabies rematch in Sydney.

On Wednesday, Bok management revealed that their influential outside centre and flyhalf would be released to their clubs for further medical check-ups, while Jantjies and Du Toit would remain with the squad as they are expected to recover sufficiently from their injuries for the last two matches of the team's campaign.

Am will return to the Sharks, while Pollard will be assessed by his Leicester Tigers medical team.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said no replacements would be called up at this stage as they have sufficient cover within the squad. However, if the need arises, they will call on reinforcements.

"We will now have 32 players in camp and with Elton expected to recover for the matches against Argentina and players such as Andre (Esterhuizen) and Jesse (Kriel) and Frans (Steyn) all being capable centres, we are well covered," said Nienaber.

"Our plan from the outset of the season was to give most of the players in our expanded squad game time as we build towards the Rugby World Cup, and this involved rotating a few players, so we'll use this opportunity to build our depth."

Saturday's Test in Sydney kicks off at 11:35 (SA time).

Springbok team:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant