'Massive week' lies ahead for Boks as Nienaber wants to get Rugby Championship 'back on track'

Following defeat to the All Blacks last Saturday in Johannesburg, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says his team face a massive week as they prepare for their clash against Australia on Saturday.

The Springboks had a chance to build a decent lead at the top of the standings, but New Zealand secured a much-needed 35-23 win to ensure a log jam that sees all four teams separated by a single point after two rounds.

Nienaber says his charges want to get their campaign back on track but understands that it won't be easy to beat the Wallabies, seeing that the Springboks have not won in Australia since 2013.

"This is going to be a massive week for us, and everyone understands the importance of ensuring that they recover as well as possible so that we can train full-out on Monday as we look to get our Rugby Championship campaign back on track," Nienaber said after the Springboks landed Down Under.

"We haven't beaten Australia at home since 2013, so we are under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead. We will have to be at best to start our tour on a positive note," he added.

The match on Saturday kicks off at 07:30 (SA time).



