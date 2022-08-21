Rugby Championship

8m ago

add bookmark

'Massive week' lies ahead for Boks as Nienaber wants to get Rugby Championship 'back on track'

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Following defeat to the All Blacks last Saturday in Johannesburg, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says his team face a massive week as they prepare for their clash against Australia on Saturday.

READ | 'No commitment' from Kolbe to Stormers as Bok star's camp responds to 'safety'

The Springboks had a chance to build a decent lead at the top of the standings, but New Zealand secured a much-needed 35-23 win to ensure a log jam that sees all four teams separated by a single point after two rounds.

Nienaber says his charges want to get their campaign back on track but understands that it won't be easy to beat the Wallabies, seeing that the Springboks have not won in Australia since 2013. 

"This is going to be a massive week for us, and everyone understands the importance of ensuring that they recover as well as possible so that we can train full-out on Monday as we look to get our Rugby Championship campaign back on track," Nienaber said after the Springboks landed Down Under. 

"We haven't beaten Australia at home since 2013, so we are under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead. We will have to be at best to start our tour on a positive note," he added.

WATCH | SA fans unfurl flags welcoming Springboks as they touch down in Adelaide

The match on Saturday kicks off at 07:30 (SA time).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksaustraliarugby championshipjacques nienaberrugby
Fixtures
Sat 27 Aug 22 05:30 AM (SAST)
Australia
Springboks
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
SuperSport
Sat 27 Aug 22 07:45 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
Argentina
Orangetheory Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 03 Sep 22 07:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
Argentina
FMG Stadium Waikato
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 13 Aug 22
Argentina
Argentina 48
Australia
Australia 17
Sat 13 Aug 22
Springboks
Springboks 23
New Zealand
New Zealand 35
Sat 06 Aug 22
Argentina
Argentina 26
Australia
Australia 41
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo