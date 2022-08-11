Rugby Championship

57m ago

add bookmark

Mo'unga backed at flyhalf as All Blacks tweak forward pack for second Springbok challenge

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga is one of several changes All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has made to his team to face the Springboks in their second Rugby Championship encounter in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Mo'unga, props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, as well as flank Shannon Frizell, are some of the players elevated from the bench to the starting XV.

The visiting All Blacks are still smarting from their 26-10 loss in Mbombela last week. They are currently last on the log after round 1.

"Belief and confidence remain high in our group, which is working incredibly hard this week," said Foster.

"Playing at Ellis Park is always a special occasion for any All Black team, and this weekend will be no different.

"Adding to that, the Freedom Cup is on the line which makes this a challenge that everyone is looking forward to."

Kick-off at Ellis Park is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche 

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux

New Zealand

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Samson Taukei'aho, 1 Ethan de Groot

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa'i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrugby championshiprichie moungarugby
Fixtures
Sat 06 Aug 22 15:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
New Zealand
Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela
SuperSport
Sat 06 Aug 22 19:05 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 13 Aug 22 15:05 PM (SAST)
Springboks
New Zealand
Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
SuperSport
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. New Zealand
6
5
25
Team Logo
2. Australia
6
4
18
Team Logo
3. South Africa
6
3
15
Team Logo
4. Argentina
6
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo