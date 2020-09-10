New Zealand lining up options, including the Boks if Rugby Championship canned - reports

New Zealand's rugby bosses aren't resting on their laurels should the Rugby Championship, set for November and December be cancelled.

The New Zealand Rugby Herald reports that a number of opponents, including the Springboks, could face the All Blacks during World Rugby's international window at the end of the year.

Currently, the Rugby Championship is still scheduled to go ahead but SANZAAR bosses are meeting on Thursday to make a final decision.

Should the competition be cancelled, the All Blacks could face the Springboks, the Wallabies or possibly Japan, who pulled out of the 8-Nations tournament scheduled in the Northern Hemisphere over the same period.

New Zealand was initially chosen as the venue for the Rugby Championship due to their low Covid-19 numbers but with that on the rise again, there is even the possibility that if the tournament does go ahead, it will take place in Australia instead.

Both countries have successfully held their own internal Super Rugby competitions over the past months.

What ends up happening, however, is all based on what SANZAAR decide to do with the Rugby Championship.

