Rugby Championship

44m ago

add bookmark

New Zealand put 50 past Argentina vengeful seven-try Rugby Championship rematch

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jordie Barrett of the New Zealand All Blacks celebrates a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas at FMG Stadium Waikato on September 03, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Jordie Barrett of the New Zealand All Blacks celebrates a try during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina Pumas at FMG Stadium Waikato on September 03, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

A rampant New Zealand put their troubles behind them to beat Argentina 53-3 in their Rugby Championship Test in Hamilton on Saturday, producing an emphatic display to avenge last week's shock loss to the Pumas.

The All Blacks led 24-3 at halftime and never looked like suffering a fourth successive loss on home soil, with the outcome leaving both teams on two wins and two losses in the Rugby Championship.

It was a vastly more clinical display from the home side than last week's 25-18 defeat in Christchurch, where the Pumas' resolute defensive wall held sway.

RECAP | New Zealand v Argentina

Despite wet conditions, New Zealand produced just three handling errors while unleashing several thrilling attacking moves.

They created first-half tries to Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke and Reiko Ioane while Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett crossed after the interval.

Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli, who scored 20 points with the boot last week, landed a solitary penalty for his team's only points.

The result provides some relief in a turbulent season for under-fire New Zealand coach Ian Foster, who has now overseen three wins from his last nine Tests in charge -- a record he will hope to improve on in two remaining Rugby Championship Tests against Australia this month.

Captain Sam Cane, whose position is also under scrutiny, expressed relief.

LIVE | Springboks v Australia

"It was massively important (to win), we were under a bit of pressure. We weren't happy with what we dished up last week," he said.

"This week, we were in the game right from the start and we're able to turn that into points. That was a pretty enjoyable night."

Argentina counterpart Julian Montoya said his team learned some valuable lessons.

READ | JP Pietersen on comparisons with Bok newcomer: 'At 19, I was half the man Moodie is'

"We need to keep working to be better. Last week we weren't world champions, this week we are not the worst of the world," he said.

New Zealand's forwards laid the platform, dominating the breakdown in a key reversal of last week, while they benefited from a strategy that entailed more kicking variations.

Argentina couldn't match the ball-running prowess of the All Blacks forwards, led by No.8 Savea and hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho.

The visitors were on the back foot from the start when lock Tomas Lavanini dropped the first pass of the game.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga slotted an early penalty goal - his first of 14 points - and converted a close-range try from prop de Groot.

New Zealand were 17-0 ahead inside the first quarter when quick hands and an injection of speed from the impressive centre Ioane put wing Clarke across in the left corner.

Boffelli kicked a penalty for the visitors but they paid soon afterwards for a yellow card shown to Lavanini for a professional foul.

New Zealand exploited the numerical advantage to send Ioane over, capping a dominant first-half display.

Argentina enjoyed more territory in the second spell but they failed to capitalise and began to fade, allowing New Zealand to surge clear over the final quarter through tries to fullback Jordie Barrett, Savea and replacements Retallick and Beauden Barrett.

Nick Mallett | White should have been yellow carded for soccer dive, but Boks must manage referees better

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
argentinaall blacksrugby championshiprugby
Fixtures
Sat 03 Sep 22 09:35 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
Springboks
Springboks
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
SuperSport
Thu 15 Sep 22 09:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
SuperSport
Sat 17 Sep 22 19:10 PM (SAST)
Argentina
Argentina
Springboks
Springboks
Estadio Jose Amalfitani, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 03 Sep 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 53
Argentina
Argentina 3
Sat 27 Aug 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 18
Argentina
Argentina 25
Sat 27 Aug 22
Australia
Australia 25
Springboks
Springboks 17
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo