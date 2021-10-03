Nienaber admits Boks aren't finished product in many facets despite All Blacks win

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says the Springboks still have some way to go before they are a finished product.

The win against the All Black was the Springboks' first against the All Blacks since the Wellington Test of 2018.

Nienaber said they managed to find the balance between attack and defence better in the successful Test.

Coach Jacques Nienaber says the Springboks are a bit off where they'd like to be as a squad, but they didn't doubt their confidence ahead of Saturday's 31-29 win against the All Blacks on the Gold Coast.

Contrasting defeats against Australia and New Zealand had left the Springboks under pressure to deliver a much-needed win.

That they did, through physicality and resilience that saw them overturn a 20-11 deficit, while inspired substitutions also helped shape the outcome of the game.

Nienaber said the players worked hard and didn't veer from their processes.

"We're not where we want to be at the moment, but I think the momentum from here will help," Nienaber said.

"The squad never doubted, they never lost focus and they shut out the white noise, even though the criticism was justified.

"When we lost to Australia, I was the first to admit that it was our worst showing since the 2018 Wales Test.

"The players never veered off what was needed to do and they continued to work hard and we kept on going through our processes."

READ | Nienaber defends Le Roux's shocking showing, praises Steyn's performance

Nienaber said they stuck to the mantra of playing what is in front of them and admitted they're on their way to finding a delicate balance in how they play.



"As I said last week, you can only play what is presented in front of you," Nienaber said.

"In this game, they dropped a few players into backfield and that created a bit more opportunities and that allowed us to keep more ball in hand.

"In big Tests, there's not a lot of space, but you can't cover everything. The key now lies in attacking the space you see.

"It could be through a passing, running or a kicking game and in trying to find the balance, I don't think we're there yet.

"I thought we were a little bit better in this game, but the lack of international rugby last year means we're a bit off where we were in 2019."