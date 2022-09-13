Nienaber admits leaky Bok defence needs to turn off taps: 'We won't win World Cup like this'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber admits that his charges won't defend their world crown based on how they are tackling currently.

The Boks have missed an average of 20 tackles per game in their last five outings, but Nienaber points out they don't use those metrics to address problems in that area.

While not trying to make any excuses, he says a lack of continuity in some selections has contributed to more wayward defending.

The Springboks' vaunted defence might not be leaking like a sieve, but it's been inaccurate enough for head coach Jacques Nienaber to admit his troops won't defend their World Cup title on current form.

South Africa have already let in 14 tries from 7 starts in 2022, which is 3 more than what they conceded in the entire triumphant 2019 campaign and only 5 away from the amount they let in in 13 matches last year.

In fact, July's 3rd Test against Wales at the Cape Town Stadium - a match won 30-14 - started a trend of the Boks missing a notable number of tackles over their last five matches, which averages approximately 20 per game.

Yet while the extra week in Argentina spent preparing for Saturday's Rugby Championship meeting with the Pumas has been spent focusing a lot on defence, Nienaber revealingly explained that publicly-accessible stats aren't necessarily the metrics used by coaches themselves.

"To be honest with you, I don't know what the stats are currently. If you asked me what our tackle completion rate is, I wouldn't be able to tell you," said Nienaber, a man who carved out a reputation as a world-renowned defence guru before becoming national coach.

"It's actually not a stat I focus on because it's a bit misleading. You could concede four maul tries, have them all converted and be 28-0 behind without actually missing a tackle."

That doesn't mean he's turning a blind eye.

"Are we where we should be, particularly in terms of winning a World Cup? Probably not. There are a couple of reasons for that," said Nienaber.

"One of them is selection continuity, which hasn't always been a big focus this season because we've perhaps focused a bit broader and we've picked a few rookies who've had to perform in very high-stakes situations, like an Elrigh Louw, Canan Moodie and Jaden Hendrikse."

"With consistency in selection comes consistency in performance. I'm definitely not covering for the defence, but there are reasons for us not quite maintaining our usual standards.

"There are definitely performance-based stats that we do look at when it comes to tackling and defence, but not the normal tackle completion rates. There are other key performance indicators that we look at.

"But I can safely say we're not at the level where we need to be."

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Frans Steyn

However, it's not just defensive tweaks that will be required against hosts who have assembled a squad that suggests their intent on toppling the current world champions.



"I don't think it's a case of us radically changing our approach, but we can definitely make subtle ones that can bring us different output on the field," said Nienaber.

"Argentina definitely bring something different to the table, so we'll have to make a few changes to our pattern to ensure we keep them at bay."

Kick-off is at 21:10.



