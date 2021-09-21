Nienaber and Boks comforted by outside criticism: 'It means people care about this team'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he feels comfortable dealing with outside criticism over their two poor performances against the Wallabies.

Instead, he believes it's the debates among the team that are the "toughest to swallow" and "hurt the most" as they prepared for Saturday's historic meeting with the All Blacks.

The Springboks, despite many believing they need to evolve their game-plan, might actually stick even closer to their core DNA for the match.

If Jacques Nienaber is starting to feel the heat from criticism over his Springboks' poor performances against the Wallabies over the past fortnight, it's definitely not coming from the outside.

In fact, South Africa's head coach actually feels a sense of comfort if supporters and observers have vociferous debates over the team because that means they remain invested in the Green-and-Gold.

"From outside, when people stop criticising, that’s when you need to start worrying because I believe when people complain they do so because they feel something for this team. That's how I see it," said Nienaber, ahead of Saturday's historic 100th meeting with the All Blacks in Townsville.

"I want to reassure everyone again that we’re here to serve South Africa, we want to perform for them. My focus is to make sure we’re as well prepared as we can be for the All Blacks.

"I’m not on social media, but I'm sure (there have been some strong opinions about us). If it stops, that’s when I will become concerned because then people don’t care about this team anymore."

READ | All Blacks brace for 'bully mentality' Boks in historic clash

Instead, Nienaber revealed that it's the censure from colleagues and players that sting the most ... and there's been plenty of that already this week in the aftermath of two consecutive losses to the unfancied Australians.

"The pressure coming from ourselves is probably bigger than from the outside. You look at yourself first and foremost," he said.

"We as a coaching staff – looking at how we played and where we went wrong and what we could’ve done better during the week – follow that recipe. The coaches and players, we’re in it together and we’re open and honest with each other. That’s what I love about this team."

The Bok mentor's most searching and productive conversation was, incidentally, with the man he's coached the longest - veteran eighthman Duane Vermeulen.

"I spoke about this with Duane (on Monday). I’ve coached him the longest in this group, since 2006. We can talk to each other straight-up.

"In fact, that's probably the worst 'type' of criticism, the criticism that comes from us. We take it. We tell each other what we think and what we did wrong. It’s tough to swallow."

Finding solutions to the Boks' shortcomings over the past two weeks though doesn't need to translate into a fundamental shift in their style of play regardless of many believing the team's overall approach is possibly less suitable for the quicker tempo of the Rugby Championship.

"I think, if you look at what Australia did, they probably beat us at our own game. I don't think Australia made even 70 passes in the whole game. So, they came with a completely different plan to what they did in the previous games against France and New Zealand," said Nienaber.

"I do think we got caught up a little bit in that, so we had a good look at that in terms of what our soul is, and I do think we played probably double the amount of rugby that Australia did.



"That's not to say that we don’t need to play rugby, but you must play rugby when it's on – when the opportunity is there. And we probably pushed it a little bit when the opportunity wasn't on: when they had a settled defence, when they maybe gave us a bit of kick-space in behind, we probably got caught up and forced things in terms of carries.



"And then when the opportunity was there to run, we probably kicked when we maybe should've done another option."

Those thoughts would suggest that John Plumtree, New Zealand's assistant coach and former Sharks mentor, is right in predicting that South Africa might resort to their "default DNA".

But Nienaber is playing his cards close to the chest.

"Obviously we are not going to say too much about what we changed in our plans. We had a good look at how we played, and we were brutally honest."

Kick-off is at 09:05.