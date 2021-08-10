1h ago

Nienaber defends Springbok style: 'Everybody playing the same way would be boring'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said their playing style is a fit for purpose one that's adaptable for any team.
  • The Boks' playing style has come in for massive criticism from the United Kingdom and New Zealand press.
  • Nienaber said the squad members who won't be playing against Argentina on Saturday will be helping the team prepare for the Test.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber subtly defended the his team's playing style on Tuesday, saying that teams work with what they have.

The Boks' playing style has come in for criticism from the United Kingdom and New Zealand press during and since their 2-1 series triumph over the British & Irish Lions, but Nienaber believes the game would be stale if teams all played the same way.

Nienaber cited the three playing styles the Springboks needed to adapt to in the 2019 Rugby World Cup play-offs in order to win the tournament.

"The beauty of rugby is that there are different styles to win. It would be unbelievably boring if everybody played with the same style," Nienaber said.

"Different styles means there are different tactics. If you look at the World Cup, for instance, we played the most attacking branded side (Japan) in the quarter-finals.

"We then had to change our whole system playing against a team (Wales) with a massive kicking game in the semi-finals. We had to make plans to outsmart them.

"We then had to play an England side with a very balanced approach. We had to play against three different brands.

"Style is determined by the athletic attributes of the players, and countries have different attributes from players to amplify a particular style."

Having made a raft of changes for Saturday's first Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, Nienaber said the players who won't be on field duty still have a role to play for the Test.

"There are a lot of things that go into deciding whether a player can be rotated. I don't want to use the word 'rest' because the players who aren't in the 23 aren't resting," Nienaber said.

"They play a role in preparing the team for Saturday, so they are training as hard as the other guys.

"If one would look at it as rest, I'd call it de-load and sparing them Test match work, but they are doing preparatory work with us."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn

Argentina

TBA

Read more on:
springboksrugby championshipjacques nienabergqeberharugby
