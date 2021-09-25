Nienaber, Kolisi defend Bok kicking tactics: 'I back the players to make good decisions'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi have defended their side's kicking tactics in Saturday's 19-17 defeat to New Zealand in Townsville.

While nobody should be surprised that the world champions are kick-heavy, given their success at the 2019 World Cup and this year's British & Irish Lions series, the South African public has found its collective voice once more in criticising the game plan.

Now, following a third Rugby Championship defeat in a row, that criticism is likely to gain momentum in the days ahead.

In the second half on Saturday, the box kick was hugely effective for the Springboks as Faf de Klerk found his range and launched contestables into the Queensland sky.

It allowed the Bok runners to win possession back on several occasions.

When De Klerk kicked again just 25m out from the New Zealand line when the Boks had the lead, though, there was a collective groan from South Africans on social media and no doubt around the country as New Zealand won the ball back and launched a counter.

Even when chasing the game in the final minutes, the Boks went to the boot in the hope of making up territorial ground that way and then securing possession.

There is an acceptance that kicking will always be a significant part of the South African game, but should there be moments when other options are backed more regularly?

"I don't think so," was Nienaber's answer when asked if there should be a change in tactics.

Kolisi then gave his views, too, explaining that the decision to kick in the late stages of the game was one that the players on the field had backed.

"We were on the field in the 77th minute, and the message from the players, not from upstairs, was to stick to the game plan. That's how we know how to play, and it's always worked for us," the skipper said.

"We were never going to change anything, because that's how we won the balls back.

"It's been working the whole day, so why change it at the end?"

Nienaber was then probed further on the decisions to go to the boot even when the Boks were enjoying rare spells of possession deep inside the All Black half.

"It depends. People always say 'attack space', and that's how you play rugby, but if they have 14 in the front line and only one in the back, then there is unfortunately not a lot of space in the front line," he said.

"I back the players to make good decisions, and sometimes the space is in behind.

"If we can create a one-on-one with a passing game or a one-on-one in the air, you create the same thing. It depends where the space is, and that's where our players are told to attack.

"The moment we get a one-on-one, whether it's in the air or through running or passing, then we will attack that space."

Speaking more broadly, Nienaber noted the improvement his side had made since their 30-17 loss to the Wallabies the week before.

"I thought it was a proper Test match when No 1 and No 2 play against each other. There are small margins and obviously we have our DNA and they have their DNA," said Nienaber.

"Rugby will be unbelievably boring if everybody plays the same tactic. We might not do the same tactics next week, like they might do the same tactics.

"I thought the game plan worked and that we had opportunities. I thought they had opportunities.

"It probably came down to the wire: a call here, a bounce of the ball there. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it goes against you."

"Against the British & Irish Lions, we won with a kick like this and against Australia and New Zealand we lost. I think it's swings and roundabouts."