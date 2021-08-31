Nienaber shrugs off latest complaints about Boks' style: 'That's the beauty of the game'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has again shrugged off criticism about his team's style of play.

Former All Blacks mentor Steve Hansen is the latest man to bemoan the quality of the recent series against the British & Irish Lions.

Nienaber believes the "beauty" of the game lies in teams having different approaches to the game.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has once again calmly shrugged off the latest criticism over his team's style of play.

Former All Blacks mentor Steve Hansen, who ended his tenure after the 2019 World Cup, on Monday slammed the quality of rugby dished up by South Africa and the British & Irish Lions in their recently concluded, gritty Test series.

The three-match skirmish was indeed one characterised by brutal forward exchanges and watertight defending though the argument that the Boks lacked ambition and didn't entertain is countered by the fact that they only scored one point less than New Zealand's 66 in their 2017 drawn series against the composite side.

Given the challenges of adapting to a 14-day period of quarantine as well as the disruption of spending Monday in isolation due to a Covid-19 scare that proved to be a false positive, Nienaber hasn't paid much attention to the outside world anyway.

Du Toit flies home Springbok management on Tuesday confirmed that versatile Sharks prop Thomas du Toit has flown back to South Africa due to a family bereavement. The 25-year-old, who can play loosehead and tighthead, won't be replaced in the squad due to the logistical challenges of flying out another player. The Boks are well stocked in terms of props, especially since Trevor Nyakane has reminded all of his all-round worth. Towering lock RG Snyman also didn't fly with the squad due to "personal reasons".

"To be honest, I didn't see the comment," he said.

"With all the others things happening and we doing our reviews, I promise you I haven't read anything. It's been about determining what we want to achieve out of this week."

Nevertheless, Nienaber again explained that it's every side's prerogative to adopt the way they want to approach the game.

"That's the beauty of rugby. There are different styles and ways to win Test matches," he said.

"Every team has its own group of players in terms of athletic ability and skill set and their coaches formulated a game-plan based on that. What one must remember is that game-plans aren't just about how you play, it's about adapting to opponents."

The Bok mentor pointed to his troops' road to World Cup glory, which featured the challenge of dealing with two teams of distinctly different styles.

"I don't want to go back to 2019 continuously, but we played probably the most exciting and attack-minded teams in Japan in the quarterfinals and then had to adapt and change again to play against Wales, which was an arm-wrestle," said Nienaber.

"England, in the final, were probably a blend of those two. Each team has its own DNA and one's ability to adapt to that is what's important. That's what every team in the world is going through."

There's a stream of thought that South Africa might find it difficult to get used to the quicker tempo adopted by the All Blacks and Wallabies after the generally slower pace of their recent assignments, but that's exactly the type of challenge world champions should embrace.

"We missed out on the Rugby Championship last year, so it is exciting to play in the Sanzaar group again, and it will be good to measure where we are against the southern hemisphere teams," said Nienaber.

"If one looks at Australia and New Zealand’s style of play, there are a lot of similarities. They play a fast game with continuity and they chase ball in play, and when something is on, they’ll play it. But they can also play a territory game when it gets slower."