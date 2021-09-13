Nienaber voices confidence in Bok bench after Wallabies loss: 'We have an eye on 2023'

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given a vote of confidence to some of his less experienced substitutes in Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Wallabies on the Gold Coast.

While the South African bench was always going to be a key factor for Nienaber, one of the coach's more surprising decisions came on 65 minutes when he pulled off flyhalf Handre Pollard.

The Bok playmaker was not having his best day at the office and had missed three kicks at goal - two penalties and a conversion - but the decision raised eyebrows given the absence of proven flyhalf experience on the bench.

Pollard was replaced by Damian Willemse, who slotted in at flyhalf despite having struggled to make an impression there at provincial and franchise level with the Stormers in the last year.

But with the Boks chasing the game at the time, Nienaber was ready to take a gamble, and it nearly worked when the Boks scored what looked to be their match-winning try from a rolling maul down the left with 10 minutes to play.

Willemse missed the resulting conversion, however, and the Boks led by just one point until Quade Cooper's winning kick after the hooter.

"The key thing there for us was we felt we needed energy," said Nienaber in explaining the Willemse substitution and pulling off Faf de Klerk for Herschel Jantjies with five minutes to play.

"That's why we go to our bench. At that stage, when we started making subs, we were trying to get back into the game and we were trailing.

"We're confident in our bench. We've got a couple of strategic goals, but building squad depth is one of them.

"Those guys who came on would have learnt a lot of lessons today and sometimes you pay like we paid today with a loss. They would have learnt valuable lessons in terms of making decisions under pressure.

"We want to win the Rugby Championship and we want to win every game, but we also must have an eye on 2023 and start creating squad depth and experience, so we have full confidence in those two guys."

The Boks remain in second position on the Rugby Championship log, five points behind the All Blacks, with Saturday's second clash against the Wallabies now a must-win.