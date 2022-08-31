No stress for Jesse Kriel in filling Boks' Am-sized hole: 'You just keep to task'

Jesse Kriel feels no extra pressure having to fill the void left by the injured Lukhanyo Am ahead of the Springboks' weekend clash with the Aussies.

In fact, he believes the Boks' collective ethos means players aren't distracted by personal ambitions.

Kriel is also excited to rekindle what has traditionally been a profitable midfield combination with Damian de Allende.

Jesse Kriel firmly believes he hasn't been saddled up with the extra burden of emulating the irrepressible but now injured Lukhanyo Am.

The 28-year-old midfielder, predominantly considered a squad member nowadays after his teammate took the game by storm at the 2019 World Cup and onwards, seemingly has an extended opportunity to stake his claim again following Wednesday's confirmation that Am's knee problem will keep him out for the rest of the Rugby Championship.

And he'll do it his way.

"I don't feel any extra pressure at all. Lukhanyo has been setting a great standard and has played amazing rugby," Kriel said ahead of Saturday's rematch with the Wallabies in Sydney.

"I know what roles and responsibilities I have to execute. I'm just going to go out and give it my best."

If that sounds a tad blunt and simple for sceptics, those reservations can be alleviated by the knowledge that Kriel and Damian de Allende's partnership is an established one that has tasted much success, notably as early as their first year together back in 2015 under Heyneke Meyer.

Proven performer

The duo were Meyer's most consistent backs at that year's World Cup and notably put the All Blacks to the sword at Loftus in 2018.

"It's great being in midfield with Damian. That said, it doesn’t really matter who’s in the respective positions for us, all the guys play well together and get along," said Kriel.

"We're good friends and that does make a difference. It's special playing with a proven performer like Damian."

For his part, senior prop and front row leader Trevor Nyakane is also highly confident in Kriel's ability to fill what is a massive void.

"By losing Lukhanyo and Handre Pollard, we lose two of our leaders and great players, men who are very good at what they do," he said.

"But our culture is that we always help each other here and make everyone better. The guys taking over those roles are just as proficient and leaders in their own right.

"Jesse and the guys come in with experience. It's a blow to lose Lukhanyo and Handre, but their replacements are really capable. They will step up."

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant

That ingrained collective ethos also means that Kriel isn't remotely wary of falling into the trap of trying to be too eager to impress the hierarchy and losing focus in what is a must-win match.

"It's never about the individual, which makes it much easier in this regard," he said.

"We have a common goal and plan. If you keep to task, you find that it sorts everything else out."

Kick-off is at 11:35 (SA time) on Saturday.