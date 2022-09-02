Not another Rassie trick: Bok debutant Moodie's tackle video is just 'extra drills'

A clip of teenaged Springbok debutant Canan Moodie practicing his tackling this week is not another cynical attempt at team management pointing out referees' inconsistent interpretation of the laws.

The issue is in the spotlight again following South Africa's loss against the Wallabies in Adelaide last weekend, where home winger Marika Koroibete was fortunate to escape any sanction for a no-arms tackle on a try-bound Makazole Mapimpi.

As a result, 19-year-old Moodie's drills reminded some of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber "guiding" Andre Esterhuizen on his tackling technique, days after the midfielder was the victim of a brazen shoulder charge from England's Owen Farrell in an unpunished incident that directly influenced a 12-11 loss at Twickenham in 2018.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was, however, quick to point out this wasn't the case.

"Canan was just doing his extras on his own. And Rassie volunteered to go and help him by picking up the bag once he completed a tackle," he said, ahead of Saturday's re-match in Sydney.

"It was just another example of the head on his shoulders. Canan knows exactly what's expected of him."

Indeed, the clip shows a visibly relaxed Erasmus gleefully participating, with Moodie merely engaging in proper bearhugs - no remote evidence of a practicing shoulder charges as was seen the viral clip four years ago.

Meanwhile, Erasmus' role has come into focus again this week as the Springboks attempt to avoid a three-match losing streak.

The national director of rugby's match-day ban from World Rugby only ends this month, but he's been on tour with the team.

Skipper Siya Kolisi suggested his influence has been no different to any other week.

"Rassie's been adding input to the team, helping us and making sure we're ready for the game mentally and physically," he said.

"He's also just chipped in with some encouragement where he can, like he always does."

Kick-off is at 11:35 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

Australia

15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway; 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold; 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper (captain)

Substitutes: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Jake Gordon, 23 Andrew Kellaway

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant