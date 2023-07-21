29m ago

'Not in our hands anymore': Springboks hope for help from Wallabies in title quest

Jacques Nienaber
Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
  • The Springboks are hoping for a favour from the Wallabies on the final weekend of the Rugby Championship.
  • South Africa need to seal a bonus-point win over Argentina and hope New Zealand lose to Australia.
  • Bok coach Jacques Nienaber says their loss to the All Blacks has not affected the team's plans.

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber said on Thursday his side needed a favour from Australia to pull off a surprise Rugby Championship title.

South Africa tackle Argentina on 29 July in a final-round match after suffering a 35-20 mauling in New Zealand at the weekend that severely hurt the Springboks' chances of lifting the trophy.

"The primary objective is to win the Rugby Championship [but] it is not in our hands anymore. Australia must do us a favour," Nienaber told a press conference in Pretoria.

New Zealand have nine points in a competition reduced to a single round before the World Cup, South Africa have five, Argentina four and Australia one.

To win the tournament, the Springboks need to beat Argentina and collect bonus points and hope the All Blacks suffer a pointless loss to the struggling Wallabies in Melbourne.

Nienaber said South Africa's defeat to the All Blacks will not affect the team's plans for the game against Argentina, which is likely to decide who finishes runners-up.

"Our main thing is to manage the load between the players in the games that we have available," he said.

The Springboks are set to defend their World Cup title in France later this year, starting with a match against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September.

Eight of the nine World Cup tournaments have been won by southern hemisphere teams, and the Rugby Championship offers competitive matches close to each global showpiece.

South Africa play Argentina in Buenos Aires on 5 August and New Zealand in London on 25 August in other pre-World Cup internationals.

