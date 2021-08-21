Orie, debutant Janse van Rensburg illustrate ever-expanding Springbok depth

Marvin Orie will earn his first start for the Springboks on Saturday while Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg debuts from the bench.

The Boks have made significant strides in increasing their squad depth since Rugby World Cup 2019.

Captain Siya Kolisi that was identified as key when Rassie Erasmus took over as coach in 2018.

Increasing a pool of quality, world-class players and the healthy competition that comes with that is something that excites Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

On Saturday in Gqeberha, the Boks will field a strong run-on side with six of their seven starting backline players having also started the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

The excellence of that group in Japan and in the last two Tests against the British & Irish Lions means that it has been incredibly difficult for players on the fringes to break into matches that matter most.

Along the way, however, Springbok management has found ways to give players international opportunities and it has translated into an ever-expanding list of options.

On Saturday against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Rugby Championship, there will be a first Test start for 28-year-old lock Marvin Orie while 27-year-old Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will debut off the bench.

With the net cast wide both locally and abroad, the Springboks are blooding more and more players.

Some of those decisions have been forced through injury and the demands that come with fielding teams in a time of Covid-19, but building depth has always been part of the fabric of the Rassie Erasmus blueprint.

"When we first started in 2018, that was one of the points that coach Rassie wanted us to address," Kolisi told media here on Friday.

"Winning, transformation and squad depth were the three things we wanted to achieve.

"Seeing that happening and seeing guys getting opportunities because they've worked hard is great. We challenge each other and as much as we're all playing for South Africa, we're competing in healthy competition with each other as players.

"To see guys come in and put in a performance like that against a strong Argentinean team means that we are slowly getting to where we want to be. I'm so happy to see guys getting opportunities and take them."

Turning his attention to Orie and Janse van Rensburg, Kolisi said that it was always special seeing players getting their chance to shine, particularly when they have spent significant time in and around the camp without that translating into on-field minutes.

"They're very excited," said Kolisi.

"I've played against Marvin for a long time now. He has been consistent, playing at the top level and has been in and out of the squad. Now, he is getting an opportunity and I'm really happy for him.

"He didn't give up or stop. He kept on pushing and now he's getting his opportunity. I'm excited for him.

"He went to school with Eben [Etzebeth] and I know he was excited to get an opportunity to play with him, but hopefully that will happen in the future."

Kolisi, like most South Africans, is less familiar with Janse van Rensburg, who is based in France with Montpellier having left the Bulls in 2016.

"I've never played against Nicolaas, but seeing the hard work that he has been putting in, it's impressive," said Kolisi.

"It's really tough to work as hard as you can when you're not getting opportunities, but that's one of the things that we've built our team around.

"When your opportunity comes, you want to take it with both hands and I'm looking forward to both of them, who have worked really hard."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Damian Willemse

Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallía, 14 Ignacio Mendy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Guido Petti, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomás Lavanini, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Francisco Gómez Kodela, 2 Julián Montoya (captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Facundo Gigena, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Martín González, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Lucio Cinti