PERMUTATIONS | How the Springboks could lose world No 1 ranking this weekend

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Siya Kolisi and Luke Pearce last weekend. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
Another defeat to the Wallabies could see the Springboks relinquish their top spot on the official World Rugby rankings this weekend.

After last weekend's 28-26 defeat to Australia, South Africa's lead over New Zealand at the top was cut to 2.18 rating points.

A repeat of last weekend's Rugby Championship results in Gold Coast - where New Zealand also beat Argentina 39-0 - would see the All Blacks move past the Springboks to the top of the rankings.

A victory over Argentina by more than 15 points - and a repeat win for Australia over South Africa in Brisbane - would see New Zealand back at the top.

A smaller victory margin could also suffice for the All Blacks, provided the Wallabies beat the world champions by more than 15 points.

However on the flip-side, the gap of 2.18 rating points between New Zealand and South Africa could be opened out to 5.03 if the Boks win and the All Blacks lose - both with 15-point margins.

Another win over South Africa would see Australia jump from fifth to third in the standings after moving from seventh to fifth last weekend.

The Boks have been at the top of the rankings pile since winning the Rugby World Cup in November 2019.

World Rugby rankings (top 10)

1. South Africa (92.49 points)

2. New Zealand (90.31)

3. England (85.44)

4. Ireland (84.85)

5. Australia (84.11)

6. France (83.87)

7. Argentina (82.86)

8. Scotland (82.02)

9. Wales (80.59)

10. Japan (79.13)

Other:

25. Namibia (59.04)

34. Zimbabwe (50.71)

35. Kenya (50.55)

Fixtures
Sat 18 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Australia
South Africa
Suncorp Stadium
Sat 18 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Argentina
New Zealand
Suncorp Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Results
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
Sun 12 Sep 21
New Zealand 39
Argentina 0
Sun 05 Sep 21
Australia 21
New Zealand 38
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
3
3
15
2. South Africa
3
2
10
3. Australia
3
1
4
4. Argentina
3
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
