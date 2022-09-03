PICTURES | Heat of the battle: Eben Etzebeth makes social media waves during Bok brawl

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth found himself at the centre of a kerfuffle with the Wallabies some ten minutes before full-time in Sydney as the World Champions marched to a 24-8 win.

The commotion was started when winger Makazole Mapimpi scored the fourth of the Springboks' five-pointers after attracting the attention of Marika Koroibete, who, a week before barged into a tackle on Mapimpi in controversial circumstances.

Mapimpi dotted down, then gave Koroibete a sly shove to remind him about last week.

What ensued was pandemonium with television cameras catching Etzebeth in the midst of a ferocious fracas with prop Allan Alaalatoa .

Mapimpi was shown yellow for being the main instigator, but, as photographers captured, Etzebeth kept his cool enough to ruffle the man he had by the scruff of his jersey, eliciting much reaction on social media as well.

You are trailing at your homeground against the Springboks and your plan is to pick a fight with Eben Etzebeth?! pic.twitter.com/keIh15aZkZ — Dylan Jack (@dylmjack) September 3, 2022

I hope Sanzaar takes a look at that eye-gouge on Eben Etzebeth. That was bad #AUSvRSA — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) September 3, 2022

Who would want to take Eben Etzebeth on...??#AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/jQOYyNyHAb — Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) September 3, 2022

