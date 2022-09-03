Rugby Championship

PICTURES | Heat of the battle: Eben Etzebeth makes social media waves during Bok brawl

Kamva Somdyala
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks (R) has a disagreement with Allan Alaalatoa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks (R) has a disagreement with Allan Alaalatoa. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth found himself at the centre of a kerfuffle with the Wallabies some ten minutes before full-time in Sydney as the World Champions marched to a 24-8 win.

The commotion was started when winger Makazole Mapimpi scored the fourth of the Springboks' five-pointers after attracting the attention of Marika Koroibete, who, a week before barged into a tackle on Mapimpi in controversial circumstances.

Mapimpi dotted down, then gave Koroibete a sly shove to remind him about last week.

What ensued was pandemonium with television cameras catching Etzebeth in the midst of a ferocious fracas with prop Allan Alaalatoa .

Mapimpi was shown yellow for being the main instigator, but, as photographers captured, Etzebeth kept his cool enough to ruffle the man he had by the scruff of his jersey, eliciting much reaction on social media as well.

See images below:

Eben Etzebeth and Allan Alaalatoa . (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Eben Etzebeth and Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies scuffle. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Wallabies and Sp
Wallabies and Springbok players scuffle. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Eben Etzebeth of
A scuffle between the two sides. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)



