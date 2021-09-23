Poll results show South Africans 'very concerned' about Springboks

The majority of News24 readers are "very concerned" about the Springboks after back-to-back defeats to the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship.

The Springboks, who take on the All Blacks on Saturday, went down 28-26 and then 30-17 to Australia to effectively see their title bid disappear.

More disappointing that the results, however, was the performance dished up in Brisbane this past weekend.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed that it was the national side's worst performance since 2018, and for the first time in a long time, there is concern around the current state of Bok rugby.

In an online poll that was answered by over 5 300 News24 readers, the question was asked: With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?

By Thursday afternoon, over 3 100 (58%) participants had said they were "very concerned", while only 940 (18%) said they were "not worried" and that the Boks would bounce back.

Another 1 285 readers (24%) said it was "too early to tell" and that they would wait for the outcome of the All Blacks clash.

Kick-off in Townsville on Saturday is at 09:05.

Teams:

