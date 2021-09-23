Rugby Championship

1h ago

Poll results show South Africans 'very concerned' about Springboks

accreditation
Sport24 staff
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)

The majority of News24 readers are "very concerned" about the Springboks after back-to-back defeats to the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship. 

The Springboks, who take on the All Blacks on Saturday, went down 28-26 and then 30-17 to Australia to effectively see their title bid disappear. 

More disappointing that the results, however, was the performance dished up in Brisbane this past weekend. 

Head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed that it was the national side's worst performance since 2018, and for the first time in a long time, there is concern around the current state of Bok rugby. 

In an online poll that was answered by over 5 300 News24 readers, the question was asked: With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?

By Thursday afternoon, over 3 100 (58%) participants had said they were "very concerned", while only 940 (18%) said they were "not worried" and that the Boks would bounce back. 

Another 1 285 readers (24%) said it was "too early to tell" and that they would wait for the outcome of the All Blacks clash.

Kick-off in Townsville on Saturday is at 09:05. 

Teams:

All Blacks

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Ardie Savea (captain), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Brad Weber, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

