Rugby Championship

17m ago

add bookmark

Pollard admits Wallabies were more street smart, Boks will need to be better for All Blacks

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard (Gallo)
Handre Pollard (Gallo)
  • Springbok pivot Handre Pollard admitted that the Australians outwitted them in all departments in Brisbane.
  • That the Wallabies showed up the Springboks from a street smart perspective doesn't augur well for Jacques Nienaber's side ahead of the All Black clash this weekend.
  • The Boks and the All Blacks will be meeting for the 100th time on Saturday.

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard's admission that they weren't street smart enough for the Wallabies means they need to be better in that department for their highly anticipated clash against the All Black this week.

In their 30-17 defeat to the Wallabies at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, the Springboks were outplayed in all departments.

With the All Blacks not having to get out of third gear in their two successive wins against Argentina while Australia hardly tested them, the Boks are up against it when they meet the All Blacks for the 100th time in Townsville on Saturday.

Pollard said while Australia were deserving winners, they indulged in prepared off-the-ball incidents that helped throw the Boks off their game.

"They are very street smart. They definitely train it and the referees don't see everything. If they pick it up now and then, great, and we do prep the refs on that as well," Pollard said.

"It's very difficult to see a lot of stuff off the ball with the refs focusing on the ball and breakdown. They're good at it.

"They do it very well and they get away with it 90% of the time. We don't do that, we don't coach that and we don't play the game that way, but it's not a problem if they want to do it.

"We should handle it, and that's about it."

The All Blacks are past masters of operating on the fringes of the law and because of match officials being kind to them, they've often got away with it.

Pollard said they don't have a lot of time to reset for their first meeting against their old rivals since the 23-13 defeat in the 2019 Rugby World Cup group game.

"We know that we need to do better, but we don't have a lot of time to reset for the game," Pollard said.

"We are never short on motivation when it comes to playing the All Blacks and that applies for every Test match for that matter."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby championshiphandre pollardbrisbanerugby
Fixtures
Sat 25 Sep 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
South Africa
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 25 Sep 21 12:05 PM (SAST)
Australia
Argentina
Queensland Country Bank Stadium
Sat 02 Oct 21 09:05 AM (SAST)
Argentina
Australia
Cbus Super Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 18 Sep 21
Argentina 13
New Zealand 36
Sat 18 Sep 21
Australia 30
South Africa 17
Sun 12 Sep 21
South Africa 26
Australia 28
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. New Zealand
4
4
20
2. South Africa
4
2
10
3. Australia
4
2
9
4. Argentina
4
0
0
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo