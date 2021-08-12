38m ago

add bookmark

Pumas coach Ledesma shrugs off ref neutrality: 'Bad decisions never down to nationality'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mario Ledesma. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Mario Ledesma. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
  • Argentina coach Mario Ledesma is hopeful refereeing won't dominate his team's Rugby Championship double-header against the Springboks.
  • The legendary hooker is in not interested in debating whether nationality is a factor in on-field decision-making. 
  • Ledesma also believes the debate over whether the Springboks play "boring" rugby is irrelevant.

Mario Ledesma admits refereeing will always be an emotive issue for any coach, but Argentina's head coach is hopeful his charges' Rugby Championship double-header with the Springboks won't be dogged by questions over officiating.

Rassie Erasmus' looming battle with World Rugby over his controversial video continues to be a talking point, understandably prompting questions over whether the issue will spill over to this year's tournament.

While South Africa's national director of rugby predominantly focused on on-field decisions, nationality and neutrality of appointed referees has also been touched on.

READ | 5 unforgettable events that made Lions series a 'tour like no other

Irishman Andrew Brace will be the man with the whistle in Gqeberha on Saturday, with one assistant being England's Karl Dickson and TMO duties being handed to Tom Foley from Wales.

However, South Africa's AJ Jacobs will be Brace's other deputy, raising eyebrows much like British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland did with Marius Jonker previously.

But Ledesma, a 84-Test veteran, is philosophical.

"We can't pick the officials, I don't waste too much time complaining about stuff we can't change. If we could change some stuff, we would, but this is something we can't. It is what it is," the Pumas mentor said.

"I trust the impartiality of the officials, so I have no worries about that."

Whether the emotions remain in check after proceedings is another matter, even if Ledesma probably won't be posting clips on social media.

"We'll see after the game if we have complaints and we always have. It's difficult to be objective about refereeing when you’re a coach. We can see the same picture and still see something different. It’s easy to complain about the referee," he said.

"But I've never thought the mistakes made on the field have to do with the nationality of a referee. I had a good chat with them and we even made a few jokes about the state of things recently around officials. It was really friendly."

The 48-year-old also chuckled when asked about another major legacy of the Boks' series win over the Lions - do they play in a boring manner?

"What’s boring and what's not? It’s really subjective. It was Tests that were very tight and physical, very tense. There was a lot of pressure on the field and off it. It seems to me the Boks were pretty happy about winning. It was an impressive feat."

Kick-off is at 17:05.   

Teams:

Springboks

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Dan du Preez, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Morne Steyn

Argentina

15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Santiago Chocobares, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Matias Moroni, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Facundo Isa, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marco Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela,2 Julian Montoya (Captain), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Substitutes:16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Carlos Muzzio, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Matias Alemanno, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
argentinaspringboksmario ledesmarugby
loading... Live
England 0
India 252/2
View More
Voting Booth
After winning the series against the British & Irish Lions, how will the Springboks fare in the Rugby Championship against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Winners!
46% - 340 votes
Runners-up behind the All Blacks
46% - 344 votes
Third
6% - 45 votes
Bottom
2% - 17 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

14h ago

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo