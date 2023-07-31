Pumas fullback cited for aerial collision with Bok No 9 Williams

Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia could be in hot water after colliding with Bok scrumhalf Grant Williams in Saturday's Test at Ellis Park.

Williams was knocked out cold but Irish referee Andrew Brace felt there was no foul play.

Sanzaar, however, has now cited the Los Pumas fullback and he could miss this weekend's return match in Buenos Aires.

Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia has been cited for his aerial challenge on Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams in Saturday's Rugby Championship encounter in Johannesburg.



Arguably the biggest talking point of the Test happened as early as 10 seconds when Williams was knocked out cold when colliding with the Pumas No 15.

Williams had fielded the kick-off before his clearing kick was charged down by Cruz Mallia, who in the process collided with the Bok No 9.

Williams was stretchered off and it caused a long delay before the match restarted.

Despite complaints by the Boks, Irish referee Andrew Brace said it was a legitimate charge down and just an unfortunate rugby incident.

However, southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar confirmed on Monday that the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

Cruz Mallia is alleged to have contravened Law 9.11: Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler.

A lot of people saying this is a red card, it’s not as he charges the ball down first before the contact and Andrew Brace was correct that it’s a rugby incident pic.twitter.com/564MFnSs4m — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) July 29, 2023