Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Rennie names unchanged starting XV as Wallabies chase first back-to-back wins of season

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wallabies players huddle. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Wallabies players huddle. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Dave Rennie on Thursday named his first unchanged starting side since taking over as Australia coach, as they attempt to clinch back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Wallabies face South Africa in the Rugby Championship at a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday after toppling the world champions 25-17 in Adelaide last weekend.

Rennie kept faith with his winning formula, the first time he has done so since taking over from Michael Cheika -- now Argentina coach -- in late 2019.

"It's great to be able to have some consistency in selection with the team that played last week earning the right to wear the jersey again in Sydney," he said.

"We're excited by the opportunity to play in front of a sold-out crowd."

The 22-year-old Noah Lolesio was retained as playmaker after his mature performance last weekend, with the ever-improving combination of Hunter Paisami and Len Ikitau outside him in the centres.

Veteran Reece Hodge stays at fullback, while Adelaide man-of-the-match Marika Koroibete and Tom Wright are again on the wings with Nic White at scrum-half.

Rennie gave hooker Folau Fainga'a another chance despite his poor lineout throwing a week ago, joined in the front row by long-time ACT Brumbies teammates James Slipper and Allan Ala'alatoa.

Second-rowers Rory Arnold and Matt Philip round out the tight five with Jed Holloway, Adelaide two-try hero Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini in the back row.

The bench remains a 6-2 split for the second consecutive week, with just one change from Adelaide with Jake Gordon the finishing scrumhalf in his hometown in place of Tate McDermott.

Australia are level on nine points with surprise package Argentina after three games of the southern hemisphere tournament with two wins from three. South Africa prop up the table on four points, one behind misfiring New Zealand.

Teams

Australia

15 Reece Hodge, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway; 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rory Arnold; 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper (c)

Substitutes: 16 David Porecki, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Pete Samu, 22 Jake Gordon, 23 Andrew Kellaway

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Duane Vermeulen, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Warrick Gelant



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswallabiesrugby championshiprugby
Fixtures
Sat 03 Sep 22 07:05 AM (SAST)
New Zealand
New Zealand
Argentina
Argentina
FMG Stadium Waikato
SuperSport
Sat 03 Sep 22 09:35 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
Springboks
Springboks
Allianz Stadium, Sydney
SuperSport
Thu 15 Sep 22 09:45 AM (SAST)
Australia
Australia
New Zealand
New Zealand
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 27 Aug 22
New Zealand
New Zealand 18
Argentina
Argentina 25
Sat 27 Aug 22
Australia
Australia 25
Springboks
Springboks 17
Sat 13 Aug 22
Argentina
Argentina 48
Australia
Australia 17
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo